Lenovo updates Legion range with new RTX laptops

Lenovo has shown off some new additions to its Legion gaming range, with the newest models packing a fearsome punch that should make them attractive to gamers on the move.

The latest models are the budget Y540 and a high end Y740. The 17-inch Y740 has a terrifying amount of grunt, packing one of Nvidia’s new RTX 2080 MAX-Q chips, and can have anything up to a 6-core Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and some other fancy bits, including a 1,920 x 1,080 G-Sync monitor that can manage a bright 500 nits.

The 15-inch laptop has a lesser graphics package, with an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, but otherwise all of the options are intact.

Make no mistake, the amount of performance offered here is — on paper — best in class, and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of benchmarks these achieve when we get them in to test.

The Legion Y540 tones down the specs somewhat as part of a cheaper price, but it’s still packing an RTX 2060 GPU, in addition to similar features weight and battery life. The battery is expected to last for around six hours, although we’ll need further testing to determine how well it’ll stand up if you’re leathering Rainbow Six Siege on it in an airport.

In general, they’re low profile, have a lot of power and they’re not ridiculously expensive, considering what’s under the hood. We’ll hopefully get a chance to give them proper testing in the next few weeks.

The Legion Y740 in both 15-inch and 17-inch models will be hitting stores in February. UK prices aren’t yet available, but in the US you’re looking at $1,750 for the 15-inch model and $1,980 for the 17-inch models.

Meanwhile, the 15-inch Y540 model will show up in May and set you back $930.