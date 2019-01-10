We’re deep into CES 2019 right now and out of all the phones we’ve seen this is likely to be one of the most powerful.

Lenovo’s Z5 Pro GT might not have a name that rolls off the tongue, but it does boast arguably the most packed spec-sheet we’ve ever gazed upon.

First off you’ve got 12GB RAM, which seems a ridiculous amount for a phone, then you’ve got 512GB storage to play with. Considering there’s so much space we’re not even going to bemoan the lack of a microSD slot.

The Z5 Pro GT also stands as one of the first smartphones we’ve seen, along with the Royole FlexPai, to be powered by the latest flagship mobile platform from Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 855 is still a relative unknown when it comes to performance so it’ll be interesting to see how it fares once we’ve spent some time with it.

Unfortunately we weren’t able to actually test the performance of the Z5 Pro GT during our time with the phone.

Performance and specs aside, the Z5 Pro GT looks to be an impressive phone in other areas. It packs a slider design – not too dissimilar from the Honor Magic 2 – where the front camera is hidden until you slide the body up. Choosing this style allows the entire front to be taken up by a 6.4-inch display without a notch.

There’s a 3350mAh battery inside, fingerprint sensor built into the display and two cameras on the back. Our only real issue is the lack of Android 9, with the Z5 Pro GT running the older Android 8.1.

Sadly it looks like the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will see a release only in China, so you’ll have to wait a little while longer for a Snapdragon 855 phone in the UK.

How much phone RAM is too much? Tweet us @trustedreviews and let us know what you think.