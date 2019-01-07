Panasonic introduces UB450 and UB150 Blu-ray players with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Panasonic’s Blu-ray player slate for 2019 includes the UB450 and UB150 series, which feature support for dynamic HDR metadata

Manufacturers are taking their turns to announce new products at CES 2019 and Panasonic announced two new 4K Blu-ray players in the UB150 and UB450. Both players carry support for HDR10+.

What does HDR do? It increases the dynamic range of an image and that means better contrast, greater brightness and a wider range of colours, making for a more realistic and natural looking image. There are different versions of HDR, with static and dynamic variants. Both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR support dynamic metadata and that allows for the brightness of an image to be changed frame-by-frame, rather than remaining the same throughout a film or programme. That should make for a more vivid and compelling looking image.

Both the UB150 and UB450 feature support for HDR10+, with the more expensive UB450 including support for Dolby Vision HDR. That’s not all they can do though, with the UB150 and UB450 able to passthrough Dolby Atmos, an immersive 3D surround system that can place sounds above and around you as you have the required kit. The players are also compatible with DTS:X surround systems.

There’s support for 4K camcorder videos (MP4 format) and JPEGs can be outputted in 4K. High resolution audio is also supported, with DSD (11.2MHz/5.6 MHz/2.8 MHz) ALAC, FLAC, WAV and AIFF playback available along with standard MP3, AAC and WMA formats.

Both players feature dual HDMI outputs, one for video and one for audio. This is done to suppress unwanted noise for the best audio reproduction.

Coming hot on the heels of the excellent DP-UB9000 4K player, we have hope these two players can make a sizeable splash in the 4K Blu-ray market.

