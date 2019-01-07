The Apple Watch just got a new rival you never need to charge

As great as the Apple Watch Series 4 is, the entire range is still slightly hamstrung by the need to charge daily. That doesn’t look likely to change any time soon.

However, there is an alternative. The Matrix PowerWatch and PowerWatch X smartwatches can be charged by the wearer’s body heat and never need to be physically recharged. While those devices weren’t exactly recommendable upon testing, the maker is taking a third bite of the cherry and it looks a lot more promising.

The PowerWatch 2 was revealed at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. As well as the thermoelectric tech on the the rear of the device, there’s the addition of a solar cell around the bezel for some additional juice.

This has enabled Matrix to add built-in GPS and a colour LCD display. The PowerWatch 2 will also benefit from a compass and heart rate sensor.

The fitness focused watch is also promising water resistance of up to 200m, meaning you can take it for a dip without concern. The company is also promising some great fitness metrics, including a Power Meter to track the energy you produce, pace, distance, steps, sleep, cadence and ‘the most accurate calorie counter on the planet.’

Matrix has improved its iOS and Android companion apps and it’s integrated with HealthKit and Google Fit. The new watch also offers advanced push notifications.

The company is pitching the watch as a rival to fitness watches like the Garmin Fenix 5T and the Suunto Ambit3 Peak, but it’s likely to inspire interest among those eyeing an Apple Watch, but put off by the need to charge every 24 hours.

The $200 watch is available to pre-order/fund over on Indiegogo where it has already passed its $100,000 funding goal five-fold. Those pre-ordering today can expect delivery in June.

