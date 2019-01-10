In a blow to VR porn fans everywhere, it appears that one of the most frustrating things about virtual reality smut isn’t going to be fixed anytime soon.

Anyone who’s ever tried VR porn will know that while you can skip to different parts of a video by gazing at a particular point on the timeline, there are no video previews to quickly show you what part of the video you’re actually skipping to.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change anytime soon.

“You have to keep scrambling, yeah,” said Naughty America CEO Andreas Hronopoulos when we brought the matter to his attention at CES 2019.

“What makes VR VR is you’re in the experience, and you’re very focused. When you watch [regular porn] movies, you’re always jumping around. It’s not as engaging. You’re more focused on clicking and clicking and clicking, whereas with VR you’re in it.

“So maybe that one flaw is really one of the benefits of it. It makes you appreciate where you are. It’s an event.”

Hronopoulos also revealed that Naughty America recently decided to give up on making female-perspective VR porn.

The last time I spoke to the company, back in February 2016, CIO Ian Paul expressed his doubts over Naughty America’s female-perspective VR porn videos.

“We actually do have a female POV video, so we are experimenting with it,” he said at the time. “However, I don’t think we’re doing it very well at the moment, because the styling of it is kind of male-ish porn, just from a female point of view. It’s not the female experience, or what [straight] females might fantasise about.”

Just shy of three years later, they’ve been scrapped altogether.

“We’re really focusing on men right now,” Hronopoulos said. “We are not putting any more investment into the female experience, and we have no plans to either. At this time our focus is on the male consumer.”

One thing Hronopoulos is far more certain about is the best device for watching VR porn on: “We recommend the Oculus Go. Hands down.”

