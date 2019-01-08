Audio Technica introduces entry-level LP60X turntable

Audio Technica has launched a quartet of entry-level turntables as part of its LP60X range

Audio Technica’s LP60X range of turntables is aimed at the ‘modern day enthusiast’ and the selection offers a number of ways to get into vinyl.

Designed and developed in Japan, the series is made up of the AT-LP60X, AT-LP60XUSB, AT-LP60XBT and AT-LP60XHP. All cater for various users and needs, whether it’s wirelessly streaming vinyl, ripping vinyl to digital files or listening to your collection through headphones.

The LP60X have received a number of improvements over original LP60, with improved tracking and reduced resonance for a ‘smoother sound’.

All are fully automatic belt-driven decks, designed with ease of accessibility and convenience in mind. A press of a button is all that’s needed to start enjoying your vinyl records. Supported speeds are 33 1/3 for long play albums and 45 rpm for singles and 12in records.

Each one has an onboard preamplifier with switchable phono/line output for connection to active speakers or a dedicated phono amplifier. The phono cartridge is Audio Technica’s own Dual Magnet AT3600L. It features a replaceable diamond stylus and the cartridge has been integrated into the headsell for a more assured performance and easier setup.

A dedicated AC adapter handles AC/DC conversion outside of the chassis to reduce signal noise for a cleaner sound. Each deck comes with an exclusive black Audio Technica slipmat, a 45 RPM adapter for 7in singles and a removable dust cover.

The AT-LP60X (£99), AT-LP60XUSB (£149) and AT-LP60XBT (£179) are available February 2019. The AT-LP60XHP (£149) goes on sale later in the Spring.

