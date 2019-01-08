Sony’s 2019 TV line-up is all about these new ‘super-large’ 8K beasts

As expected, Sony has hit back at Samsung at CES 2019, unleashing a pair of 8K TVs with really, really big screens − for consumers with even bigger wallets. Here’s how Sony’s new 2019 TV line-up is taking shaping.

Read on for everything we know about the Sony Master Series Z9G 8K, which represents the Japanese firm’s first mainstream 8K offering.

Sony Master Series Z9G 8K: Specs and features

While the entirety of Sony’s CES 2019 press conference focused on content creation, the Japanese firm quietly launched a pair of “super-large” 8K TVs during the show − the 98-inch and 85-inch Sony Master Series Z9G 8K. Ideal for people with super-large living rooms and budgets.

Sadly, there’s no word on release dates or pricing yet, but this listing on Sony’s online stores say they’ll be “available soon”.

The Z9G series is powered by the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, which “has a unique algorithm specially developed for 8K that can intelligently detect and analyze each object in the picture”, according to Sony.

“The same processor also enables the newly developed 8K X-Reality PRO to upscale any content using a new, dedicated 8K database for reference, resulting in even more precise, detailed upscaling,” the company adds.

Sony’s 8K TVs feature full-array local dimming and Dolby Atmos compatibility, as well as Sony’s new ‘Sound-from-Picture Reality’ feature, which supposedly “reproduces the position of the sound on the screen so when actors are speaking, the sound appears to be coming directly from their mouths and not from a speaker off to the bottom”, with the aid of four front-facing speakers − two up top and two at the bottom.

They can also tap into the power of Google Assistant, feature HDMI 2.1 for 8K and 4K High Frame Rate support in a single cable, and are compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

