During CES 2019, Dell revealed the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 laptop. Not only will this be the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop, but it will also become the very first PC to feature Intel’s proximity sensor technology.

This new technology means that the Dell Latitude 74000 2-in-1 laptop will be able to detect when you’ve left your desk and then lock itself to save on battery and prevent intruders from snooping around your private files.

There’s no need to worry about going through the whole login process again when you return either, as once the laptop senses somebody approach, it will automatically activate its Windows Hello facial recognition feature and unlock if it recognises the user. While this technology is currently exclusive to this commercial laptop, it’s likely to feature in many more laptops throughout the year.

As well as having a compact form and super-tight security, the Dell Latitude 74000 2-in-1 laptop also boasts up to 24 hours of battery life and a stylish Titan Gray aluminium finish. Further details on specs have yet to be revealed at the time of writing. The laptop will become available on 12 Match, with prices starting at £1009.

During its CES presentation, Dell also revealed that it will be updating a few of its 15-inch laptops with OLED and HDR screens, giving the displays superior contrast and more vibrant colours compared to the traditional LCD counterparts. The Dell XPS 15, Alienware m15 and Dell G7 15 have all been confirmed to be rocking OLED displays from March 2019.

Dell has also made a few tweaks to its award-winning XPS 13 ultrabook. After a mixed response to the under-screen placement of the webcam, Dell has now moved it back to its more traditional position up top. The super-thin bezel of the Infinity Display hasn’t been sacrificed in order to achieve this either, with Dell creating its smallest HD camera yet.

The Dell XPS 13 will also soon be available in a new colour option, with an arctic white glass fibre interior and a Frost anodised exterior. This updated laptop is expected to arrive sometime in February this year.

Elsewhere, Dell confirmed a string of updates to its Dell Cinema and Dell Mobile Connect offerings. Not clued in on these Dell features? The former promises more vibrant colours and improved audio quality for video content, while the latter enables Android users to manage their text and phone call via their Dell computer – with the latest updates, you’ll even be able to see and use your phone while you’re immersed in virtual reality.

