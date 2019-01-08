TCL shows off its AI powered X10 QLED 8K TV at CES

TV brand and electronics manufacturer TCL took the stage at CES to reveal its flagship 75in X10 8K TV

8K is the buzzword at CES 2019 with several manufacturers revealing their 8K wares. TCL was the latest, showing off its a 8-Series flagship TV and flagship X10 8K QLED.

Both are 75in and incorporate TCL’s Quantum Dot display technology. There’s support for Dolby Atmos and the smart TV interface is powered by Android TV with built-in Google Assistant technology and Roku (North America only). More information on the 8-Series TV will be disclosed in the near future.

We do, however, have details about the X10 QLED 8K TV. It supports Wide Colour Gamut (WCG), with a panel that approaches 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space coverage. It also boasts what TCL refers to as Ultra-contrast control zones, which enables “precise backlight control to deliver better, ultra-vivid picture quality.”

There’s also support for Dolby Vision HDR as well as an integrated (Dolby Atmos) soundbar from Onkyo. The soundbar also benefits from AI, which allows the soundbar to work as an independent sound system when the TV is off. It also sports an elegant design, measuring 14.5mm at its thinnest point.

The TCL X10 QLED 8K TV will be available in selected markets in the second half of 2019. No word on the price just yet, but we imagine it’ll be expensive.

