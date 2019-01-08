Audio-Technica unveils ATH-ANC900BT headphones at CES

Audio-Technica has announced what it claims are its most advanced pair of headphones yet in the ATH-ANC900BT

CES is up and running and Audio-Technica has revealed a number of new products, including its most advanced and intelligent pair of headphones in the ATH-ANC900BT.

The headphones were one of three on display at CES, with two more affordable models announced in the ATH-ANC500BT and ATH-ANC100BT.

Inside the ANC900BT sit multiple microphones that offer bespoke levels of noise cancellation. You can choose from three levels of noise cancellation, with control of noise cancellation achieved through the Audio-Technica Connect app (available on Android and iOS).

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 35 hours of charge, whether in wireless and noise-cancellation mode. Touch and swipe controls are supported, with one tap of the left housing activating the headphones ambient hear-through function, allowing you to listen to external sounds without interrupting your music. The ATH-ANC900BT support aptX, AAC and SBC audio codecs.

The headphones are powered by 40mm drivers, which boast diamond-like carbon-coated diaphragms that Audio-Technica claims can offer improved rigidity for a more accurate and dynamic performance.

Packed in with the headphones is a 1.2-metre cable, USB charging cable, airplane adapter and carry case.

The ATH-ANC500BT bring wireless noise-cancellation at a cheaper price. They’re lightweight over-ears, with a swivel flat design for portability. Battery life is rated at 20 hours from a single charge, with Bluetooth 4.2 onboard and support for the SBC codec.

The ATH-ANC100BT also feature wireless connectivity and noise cancellation, but eschew an over-ear design for in-ear. Battery life is 10 hours and, should the battery run low, there’s a USB-to-3.5mm cable ready and waiting for wired listening. The ANC100BT sport a control unit for volume adjustment and playback control. Bluetooth 4.2 is supported, as is the SBC audio codec. The ANC100BT also come with a variety of silicone eartips, including one pair of premium Comply tips.

The ATH-ANC900BT are priced at £269 and will be available from March 2019. Both the ATH-ANC500BT and ATH-ANC100BT cost £89 and are set to go on sale in spring.

