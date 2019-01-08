Mercedes-Benz CLA 2020 brings gesture controls, smarter voice assistant

The relationship between our cars and consumer tech is growing ever closer and, as such, automakers have a greater presence than ever at CES 2019.

Mercedes-Benz chose the annual tech extravaganza to debut its new 2020 CLA coupe and judging by the feature list it’s easy to see why.

The German auto giant is introducing a brand new Interior Assistant feature, which will enable drivers to access certain functionality simply by using cockpit gestures.

For example, drivers will be able to trigger the dome light inside the cabin with a hand gesture. It can also determine whether the drive or the passenger is making the gesture.

Mercedes is also adding a new and improved version of the voice-controlled MBUX infotainment system/personal assistant.

It can now handle more complex requests, as evidenced by the demo at CES. Mercedes said drivers will be able to provide helpful responses to ‘find me an Asian restaurant in Las Vegas, with no sushi and at least a 4 star rating.’ Impressive, if the “Hey Mercedes” commands work as advertised.

Elsewhere the car will also play nice with Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch or another compatible watch to recommend a new stress-relieving energising mode.

The connectivity will use heart-rate data to control the air conditioning seats, lighting and music in order to help relax the driver. This could help when you’re set to rage at another driver. There’s also the new semi-autonomous features the company announced for the S Class series of cars.

In terms of power, the CLA will offer a 2.0-liter inline-4, 221 horsepower engine with 258 lb-ft of torque. There’s no news on price, top speed, or 0-60mph acceleration, but the new CLA is expected to launch in late 2019.

Does the new Mercedes-Benz CLA coupe sound like the perfect smart car for you? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.