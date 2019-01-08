Adding Google Assistant smarts to your car is now easier than ever

Google wants its virtual assistant to be in as many places as possible, and it’s now even easier to add some Assistant smarts to your car.

Anker and JBL have used CES 2019 in Las Vegas to launch car accessories that add Google Assistant to the mix in a super simple way. Both the Anker Roav Bolt and JBL Link Drive plug into a car’s lighter port and connect to your stereo either through Bluetooth or a traditional aux input.

Anker Roav Bolt vs JBL Link Drive: What’s the difference?

Each of the two accessories is, first and foremost, designed to add Google Assistant to your car.

Anker’s version will set you back $50 and it also includes two USB-A ports for charging up other devices in your car. It would have been nice to have one USB-C port in the package, but that’s not the case.

The $60 JBL Link Drive, meanwhile, foregoes the USB ports and instead features noise-cancelling mics that should pick up your voice even amid loud background noise.

Both are fairly understated black plastic devices that should easily blend into your car’s dashboard. We haven’t received any UK pricing or release details yet.

Google says both these devices should be able to hear you over loud music and you won’t need to unlock your phone to take advantage of any of Google Assistant’s features.

Along with partnering the Anker and JBL, Google has also used CES 2019 to announce the Lenovo-made Smart Clock. This is basically a smaller version of the Google Home Hub and it’s meant to replace your bedside alarm clock. It’ll retail for $79 and arrive in shops later in 2019.

We’re at CES 2019 all week bringing you all and news and best products, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews for more.