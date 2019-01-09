Sony’s PS-LX310BT is a budget, wireless turntable

The PS-LX310BT turntable from Sony has eyes on Bluetooth wireless connectivity and affordability

CES 2019 has seen a number of announcements regarding wireless turntables and you can add Sony to the list.

Turntables are joining the connected world with the PS-LX310BT featuring Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be paired with a wireless speaker, soundbar or headphones, so the user can hear their vinyl records around the house.

The turntable comes with a full auto play function, so once you press play music is instantly played from the last device used. If a wired connection is preferred, the deck does come with an audio cable.

The PS-LX310BT comes with four gain selects (low, mid and high are available), which allows you to adjust the volume to your needs. It comes with a built-in phono pre-amp for amplifiers that only have a line level connection.

With an aluminium die cast platter that helps aid a balanced sound and a newly designed tonearm for a more stable audio experience, Sony claims these improvements make “your vinyl sound better than ever.”

The PS-LX310BT is priced at £200 and will be available from April 2019.

