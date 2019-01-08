Samsung reveals huge new 98-inch 8K TV and teases 5G phone at CES

Samsung’s press conference is always one of the biggest draws at the Consumer Electronics Show, and CES 2019 is no exception, with the South Korean giant making a number of big announcements spanning several different product categories at this year’s show.

The biggest of the lot is Samsung’s new 98-inch − 98-inch! − version of the Samsung QE85Q900R 8K TV it launched at IFA a few months ago. It’s the biggest of the lot, with the others measuring 65-inches, 75-inches and 82-inches.

It’s HDMI 2.1 ready, and is going to be an extremely expensive beast, most likely costing more than £15,000. And seriously, how many people have a living room that can fit a 98-inch TV? Preorders of “select models” open in the US today.

Samsung’s 2019 TVs will also support Apple AirPlay 2, Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, and will offer iTunes movies and TV shows − the first time that iTunes will be available outside of Apple hardware.

HS Kim, the president and CEO of Samsung’s consumer division, also revealed that a 5G smartphone will be coming in the first half of 2019. We don’t know if that will be a launch or a full-blown release, but it appears to be thinly-veiled nod to the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is expected to come in both 4G and 5G flavours.

Family Hub has been treated to makeover too, with a refreshed UI, a Family Board screen that’s essentially a digital bulletin board, and the ability to… summon an Uber from fridge through Bixby. Samsung says Family Hub 2019 will come to “most” earlier Family Hub models via an automatic update.

Elsewhere at CES 2019, Samsung revealed a 219-inch successor to The Wall, a 75-inch 4K Micro LED TV, and shown how MicroLED modules can be used to build displays that can fit any environment.

Read more: Best TV

MicroLED TV tech promises to combine the the high-contrast benefits of self-emissive screens with the brightness and colour range of LED technology, and Samsung’s modular demonstrations show that TVs of the future have the potential to do something different, allowing you to expand the size of your screen or experiment with different aspect ratios.

What are you hoping to hear from Samsung at CES 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.