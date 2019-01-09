Sony’s LSPX-S2 speaker vibrates to make sound

The LSPX-S2 speaker from Sony is a minimalist speaker that vibrates itself to produce sound

Sony’s AF9 OLED TV vibrated its screen to produce sound, a trick the Japanese brand’s LSPX-S2 speaker repeats on a smaller scale.

Also known as the Glass Sound Speaker it looks uncannily like a candlestick, the speaker’s minimalist look intended to match interior of a room. It can also provide illumination with the speaker’s candlelight mode, in case playing music wasn’t enough.

Sony asserts that the speaker is capable of filling a room, thanks to the company’s Advanced Vertical Drive technology which allows the speaker to produce 360-degree sound. The organic glass body vibrates after being tapped by an actuator, dispersing sound vertically in a 360-degree direction.

The speaker’s organic glass tube tweeter has a wider surface compared to conventionally designed speakers that Sony purports creates a crystal clear sound with minimal loss of volume.

Sony rates battery life at 8 hours, indicating that the speaker is also a portable one, with Bluetooth and NFC supported allowing devices to be paired at a moment’s notice. Convenience is built in to the speaker with the ‘Push & Play’ function enabling streaming of tracks via Spotify Connect without the need to access music through your phone. Multi-room functionality is supported too, with connectivity to 10 Sony audio devices possible over Wi-Fi.

The Sony LSPX-S2/Glass Sound Speaker is available in May for £550

