Intel has finally lifted the lid on its next generation 10nm processors, unveiling its new Ice Lake CPU family for all to see at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

The new processor technology was shown off at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, with Intel promising the unspecified new CPUs will offer “never before seen” performance. Here’s everything you need to know about Intel Ice Lake.

Related: Best CPU for gaming

What is Intel Ice Lake?

Ice Lake is the latest CPU platform from Intel. It will be the first mass market CPU family to use a 10nm manufacturing process.

This, on paper, puts Ice Lake ahead of the competing second generation Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 CPUs, which use a 12nm process. Both of these have been currying favour with buyers recently, as have Intel’s previous 9th Gen chips, which use a larger 14nm++ process.

This is because, as a rule of thumb, a smaller process means more transistors can be fit on the die increasing the chip’s performance. Intel’s been trying to bring 10nm CPUs to the market since 2016, but has suffered numerous setbacks.

Intel Ice Lake specs – how powerful will Intel Ice Lake laptops be?

Intel hasn’t unveiled any firm details about what specific specs Ice Lake CPUs will. All we have are basic details about the platform’s architecture. It’ll be a while until we see specific spec lists for the things like new Ice Lake Core i5, i7 and i9s.

What we do know is that the CPUs will feature Intel’s shiny new Gen11 integrated graphics architecture. The architecture features support for the gaming focused Intel Adaptive Sync technology, which aims to smooth frame rates, and will offer up to 1 TFLOP of performance.

According to Intel, the platform will also be the first to feature Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6 support and Intel’s custom AI-focused DL Boost tech.

Intel Ice Lake release date – when will Intel Ice Lake laptops come out?

Intel Ice Lake will come out this year, the company tells us. No firm release date has been given, but Dell showcased a demo device that looked a lot like a new XPS at the launch event in Las Vegas – indicating companies are already developing working products with Ice Lake.

This might suggest that we’ll see the first Intel Ice Lake laptops in Q3 or Q4 2019, just in time for back-to-school and holiday buying.

New Intel 9th gen CPUs revealed

Intel unveiled six new 9th Gen CPUs alongside Ice Lake. The CPUs are lower end follow ups to the company’s gaming focused Intel Core i9-9900K. The CPUs will be rolled out in Q2 this year. Check back later for more details on them.

Excited about Intel Ice Lake or planning to stick with AMD Ryzen? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews