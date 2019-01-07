CES 2019 Live: All the latest news from the world’s biggest tech show

CES 2019 Live: Latest news, updates, and all the biggest reveals at CES Las Vegas

Live Updates from CES 2019: The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is the biggest, glitziest and often weirdest tech show in the world. Now, it’s well and truly underway, with CES 2019 kicking off on Sunday January 6 ahead of the first full day of press conferences on Monday January 7. Our guide features everything you need to know about the gadget extravaganza including the CES 2019 dates, full CES press conference schedule, and a complete look at everything unveiled by major attendees like AMD, Samsung, Sony and more.

Whether you’re into TVs, laptops, gaming, VR, robotics, audio, drones, wearables, cars or smart home technology (by no means an extensive list), there’s something at CES for you this year.

Starring all of the biggest names in technology − apart from Apple − CES is where companies like to show off their latest, greatest and most outrageous creations. And CES 2019 is where we’ll get our heads around the major technology trends and releases for the upcoming year.

Here’s what some of the biggest attendees have been up to so far at CES 2019.

CES 2019 Latest News: Live updates from CES Las Vegas

The first big company out of the gates at CES this year was Nvidia, which held its press conference on Sunday January 6. The star of the show was undoubtedly the graphics card giant’s new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, with full pricing details and plenty of key specs revealed.

It’s good news for gamers, too, as things are looking ultra-affordable: the RTX 2060 is coming in at £329 / $350, but Nidia’s official press release claims that it should beat the gameplay performance of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

“The RTX 2060 is 60 percent faster on current titles than the prior-generation GTX 1060, NVIDIA’s most popular GPU, and beats the gameplay of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti,” the statement says. “With Turing’s RT Cores and Tensor Cores, it can run Battlefield V with ray tracing at 60 frames per second.”

The card features 6GB of GDDR6, 240 tensor cards, and will be available as a factory overclocked Founders Edition on January 15th. Nvidia also says that third-party cards will be supported, while ray tracing technology will also feature on the cards.

LG at CES 2019

LG started its CES 2019 party early, announcing a handful of new products ahead of its press conference in Las Vegas – details of which are below.

On the laptop front, the South Korean firm will be showing off a new version of the LG Gram in the 17-inch LG Gram 17, which it claims will be the lightest large display notebook on the market. There’s also a new 2-in-1 coming to the Gram range in the LG Gram 2-in-1.

Peripherals are also high on LG’s CES agenda this year, with the company two huge new UltraWide monitors: a 49-inch model with an eye-popping 5120 x 1440 resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio; and a more modest (relatively speaking) 38-inch version with a 3840 x 1600 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio.

There’s also a new LG UltraGear gaming monitor to take in, which will offer a 3840 x 1600 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

On the TV front, expect to see all of this year’s new LG TVs (2019) on show, headlined by its first 8K sets and major updates to its OLED flagships. Complementing these will be an LG Dolby Atmos smart soundbar, and to ‘complete’ your at-home viewing experience, the manufacturer also plans to show off its LG Homebrew craft beer machine, which aims to take the guesswork (and, hopefully, the funky smells) out of home-brewing.

Rounding out the early LG reveals is a new laser 4K home cinema projector, the LG CineBeam 4K. It’s capable of casting a 120-inch display to your wall from just 7-inches away, or you can get a 90-inch display from 2 inches away, all in glorious Ultra HD resolution. LG claims its new projector offers 2500 lumens of brightness, and it also features ThinQ AI, namely voice controls.

CES 2019 Dates: CES press conference times and dates

The official dates for CES 2019 are January 6 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The opening CES Unveiled press conference takes place on Sunday, January 6 at the Mandalay Bay from 5pm PT, which is 9am GMT and 8am CET.

The other most important CES 2019 press conferences to keep an eye on are on the Sunday and Monday before the show opens to the public.

All times are local time (US Pacific Time) unless otherwise stated.

NVIDIA: Sunday, January 6 at 8-10pm

LG: Monday, January 7 at 8-8.45am

Monday, January 7 at Panasonic: Monday, January 7 at 10-10.45am

Monday, January 7 Hisense: Monday, January 7 at 11-11.45am

Monday, January 7 at Qualcomm: Monday, January 7 at 12-12.45pm

Monday, January 7 at TCL (BlackBerry): Monday, January 7 at 12-12.45pm

Monday, January 7 at Samsung: Monday, January 7 at 2-2.45pm

Monday, January 7 at Intel: Monday January 7 at 4-4.45pm

Monday January 7 at Sony: Monday, January 7 at 5-5.45pm

CES 2019 Preview: The biggest trends to watch at CES Las Vegas

We’re on the ground to cover all of the biggest announcements at CES 2019, but if you want a detail look at what’s coming this week, check out preview from before the show. Note that some information may appear outdated as the reveals start to flood in.

8K and MicroLED

TV tech always dominates CES, and we’re expecting all things 8K to reign supreme at CES 2019.

Samsung really got the 8K ball rolling in late 2018, with the release of the £15,000 Samsung QE85Q900R, and CES 2019 is where we’re expecting LG and Sony − which have only managed to showcase 8K prototypes so far − to announce their own 8K releases.

Word on the street is that Sony is prepping an 8K camera to go alongside its 8K TV product. Sounds expensive.

Fingers crossed we get a bit of positive news on the 8K content front too.

It’s also looking like LG could be about to release its stunning rollable television, which was first unveiled at CES 2018. According to reports, the 65-inch OLED will be capable of expanding out and retracting back into its shell at the touch of a button.

We’re also looking forward to hearing lots more about MicroLED TVs, which promise to combine the the high-contrast benefits of self-emissive screens with the brightness and potential colour volume of LED technology.

Flexible screens and 5G

Just when you thought the smartphone industry was getting stale, three potential game-changers emerge at the same time.

The Royole FlexPai will be on show in Vegas, and we’ll be surprised if Samsung and LG didn’t at least tease their upcoming flexible smartphone creations at CES 2019. While we’re not expecting official devices to be unveiled, we’ve got our fingers crossed for prototypes aplenty.

2019 is also likely to be the year of the so-called ‘hole-punch’ notch, with Samsung apparently right at the front of that particular trend. The South Korean firm hinted at the Galaxy S10’s design back in November, and we’re hoping to be treated to a few more teasers at CES.

5G is also set to be switched on in several countries around the world in 2019, so brace yourself − perhaps for the last time ever at CES − for an avalanche of 5G hype.

Ray-tracing on laptops?

Nvidia recently released its 20 Series graphics cards, which let you play certain games with ray-tracing, which simulates light effects in a way that makes visuals a whole lot more realistic-looking.

These graphics cards are currently only compatible with desktop computers, however, there have been murmurs that laptop versions of Nvidia’s 20 Series graphics cards will be revealed at CES 2019.

Elsewhere, it could largely be a case of bigger and flasher. Maybe even curvier too, if Lenovo acts on the jaw-dropping flexible laptop concept it unveiled in the summer.

Smarter homes

Beyond the usual glut of Alexa-, Google Assistant- and Cortana-enabled devices we’re expected to be bombarded with at CES 2019, we’re expecting to hear plenty about predictive maintenance, which relies on sensors to work out when a breakdown is going to happen before it actually happens.

It might not be your idea of sexy tech, but predictive maintenance can save you a whole lot of hassle − as well as plenty of money you’d otherwise have to spend trying to fix an unexpected issue.

The smart home category is often where we see some of the… oddest products and most memorable announcements. CLOi, we’re looking at you.

What are you most looking forward to at CES 2019? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.