CES 2019: Everything you need to know about CES Las Vegas this year

CES 2019 Preview: Latest news, rumours and what to expect at CES Las Vegas this year

CES in Las Vegas is the biggest, glitziest and often weirdest tech show in the world. Now, it’s just around the corner, with CES 2019 set to kick-off this January in just a few days. Our preview features everything you need to know about the gadget extravaganza including the CES 2019 dates and a look at what’s coming from major attendees like AMD, Samsung, Sony and more.

Whether you’re into TVs, laptops, gaming, VR, robotics, audio, drones, wearables, cars or smart home technology (by no means an extensive list), there’ll be something at CES for you.

Starring all of the biggest names in technology − apart from Apple − CES is where companies like to show off their latest, greatest and most outrageous creations. And CES 2019 is where we’ll get our heads around the major technology trends and releases for the upcoming year.

CES 2019 Dates: When is CES Las Vegas taking place this year?

The official dates for CES 2019 are January 6 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The opening CES Unveiled press conference takes place on Sunday, January 6 at the Mandalay Bay from 5pm PT, which is 9am GMT and 8am CET.

CES 2019 Preview: The biggest trends to watch at CES Las Vegas

We’ll be on the ground to cover all of the biggest announcements, but before the show gets underway, here’s a selection of things we’re looking forward to seeing at CES 2019.

8K and MicroLED

TV tech always dominates CES, and we’re expecting all things 8K to reign supreme at CES 2019.

Samsung really got the 8K ball rolling in late 2018, with the release of the £15,000 Samsung QE85Q900R, and CES 2019 is where we’re expecting LG and Sony − which have only managed to showcase 8K prototypes so far − to announce their own 8K releases.

Word on the street is that Sony is prepping an 8K camera to go alongside its 8K TV product. Sounds expensive.

Fingers crossed we get a bit of positive news on the 8K content front too.

It’s also looking like LG could be about to release its stunning rollable television, which was first unveiled at CES 2018. According to reports, the 65-inch OLED will be capable of expanding out and retracting back into its shell at the touch of a button.

We’re also looking forward to hearing lots more about MicroLED TVs, which promise to combine the the high-contrast benefits of self-emissive screens with the brightness and potential colour volume of LED technology.

Flexible screens and 5G

Just when you thought the smartphone industry was getting stale, three potential game-changers emerge at the same time.

The Royole FlexPai will be on show in Vegas, and we’ll be surprised if Samsung and LG didn’t at least tease their upcoming flexible smartphone creations at CES 2019. While we’re not expecting official devices to be unveiled, we’ve got our fingers crossed for prototypes aplenty.

2019 is also likely to be the year of the so-called ‘hole-punch’ notch, with Samsung apparently right at the front of that particular trend. The South Korean firm hinted at the Galaxy S10’s design back in November, and we’re hoping to be treated to a few more teasers at CES.

5G is also set to be switched on in several countries around the world in 2019, so brace yourself − perhaps for the last time ever at CES − for an avalanche of 5G hype.

Ray-tracing on laptops?

Nvidia recently released its 20 Series graphics cards, which let you play certain games with ray-tracing, which simulates light effects in a way that makes visuals a whole lot more realistic-looking.

These graphics cards are currently only compatible with desktop computers, however, there have been murmurs that laptop versions of Nvidia’s 20 Series graphics cards will be revealed at CES 2019.

Elsewhere, it could largely be a case of bigger and flasher. Maybe even curvier too, if Lenovo acts on the jaw-dropping flexible laptop concept it unveiled in the summer.

Smarter homes

Beyond the usual glut of Alexa-, Google Assistant- and Cortana-enabled devices we’re expected to be bombarded with at CES 2019, we’re expecting to hear plenty about predictive maintenance, which relies on sensors to work out when a breakdown is going to happen before it actually happens.

It might not be your idea of sexy tech, but predictive maintenance can save you a whole lot of hassle − as well as plenty of money you’d otherwise have to spend trying to fix an unexpected issue.

The smart home category is often where we see some of the… oddest products and most memorable announcements. CLOi, we’re looking at you.

What are you most looking forward to at CES 2019?