The Steam Game Festival is making a comeback this June

Valve has announced the return of its Steam Game Festival, set to bring with it an abundance of playable demos and developer interaction across the platform.

It was recently announced on social media by the company itself that Steam’s Game Festival will return on June 9th, and will be around until its departure on June 14th.

This is a similar window to E3 2020, and that’s for good reason. The Steam Game Festival isn’t just a sale, it’s an opportunity for players to dive into demos for upcoming releases and interact with the creators behind such projects.

Given there won’t be an in-person opportunity to showcase such releases to press and consumers this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the next best thing. It’s not the first time Steam has held such an event, and likely won’t be the last.

While playable demos will be the obvious focus of the Steam Game Festival, you can also expect a bunch of digital discounts across the platform to coincide with such an occasion. Chances are a dedicated Summer Sale will run alongside it or closely before or after, if you’re simply after a juicy deal or two.

The list of titles which will be available across the Steam Game Festival are yet to be announced, since developers are still able to register their interest for taking part. We imagine it will be an unexpected mix of indie darlings and bigger, more unexpected titles.

We’ll be sure to provide any updates on the Steam Game Festival here including the list of playable games, potential deals and our personal picks for the best things to check out once it arrives.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…