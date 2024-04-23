Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S23 Plus deal takes £450 off the launch price

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Samsung makes some of the very best Android phones on the market, and this deal bags you one of our favourites for a hefty reduction.

Affordable mobile network Giff Gaff is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for a mere £599, around a £450 reduction over the RRP the device was launched at last year.

Considering this is a phone that still stands up against the best getting it for the price of a mid-range Android isn’t something to be missed and there’s every chance it won’t last too long.

Giff Gaff does class this as a ‘Liike New’ device. This means the phone looks like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body. It likely won’t come in the original box – rather a cardboard one – but there will be a charging cable and SIM pin included.

It’s also been fully tested to make sure it’s in proper working condition and there’s a 12 month warranty included too.

If you’re already a Giff Gaff user you can simply pick up this phone and pop your existing SIM in, however if you’re new to the network it does require a £10 rolling plan that can be cancelled after one month. The phone is unlocked to all networks, so you can always pop your current SIM in without any issues.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus front on table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A tempting, if not a little pricey, 2023 flagship smartphone

Pros

  • Perfect size
  • Long battery life
  • Years of software updates

Cons

  • Takes an age to charge
  • Camera is good, but struggles to standout at this price
  • A sharper resolution would have been nice

Even though it’s not Samsung’s current flagship, the S23 Plus remains an excellent device with a load of high-end features. There’s a glorious 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 4700mAh battery with fast charging and Samsung’s unique version of Android.

In our in-depth review we said, “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ticks a lot of boxes. It has a good, big screen; versatile camera and long battery life. This might not be the most exciting phone of 2023, but it’s a reliable device to have by your side.”

