This Galaxy S23 Plus deal takes £450 off the launch price
Samsung makes some of the very best Android phones on the market, and this deal bags you one of our favourites for a hefty reduction.
Affordable mobile network Giff Gaff is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for a mere £599, around a £450 reduction over the RRP the device was launched at last year.
Considering this is a phone that still stands up against the best getting it for the price of a mid-range Android isn’t something to be missed and there’s every chance it won’t last too long.
- Giff Gaff
- £599
Giff Gaff does class this as a ‘Liike New’ device. This means the phone looks like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body. It likely won’t come in the original box – rather a cardboard one – but there will be a charging cable and SIM pin included.
It’s also been fully tested to make sure it’s in proper working condition and there’s a 12 month warranty included too.
If you’re already a Giff Gaff user you can simply pick up this phone and pop your existing SIM in, however if you’re new to the network it does require a £10 rolling plan that can be cancelled after one month. The phone is unlocked to all networks, so you can always pop your current SIM in without any issues.
A tempting, if not a little pricey, 2023 flagship smartphone
Pros
- Perfect size
- Long battery life
- Years of software updates
Cons
- Takes an age to charge
- Camera is good, but struggles to standout at this price
- A sharper resolution would have been nice
Even though it’s not Samsung’s current flagship, the S23 Plus remains an excellent device with a load of high-end features. There’s a glorious 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 4700mAh battery with fast charging and Samsung’s unique version of Android.
In our in-depth review we said, “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ticks a lot of boxes. It has a good, big screen; versatile camera and long battery life. This might not be the most exciting phone of 2023, but it’s a reliable device to have by your side.”