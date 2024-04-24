Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 12 Pro is now going for less than the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy

You can currently pick up an iPhone 12 Pro for cheaper than the price of an iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE is Apple’s current smartphone entry point, selling for £429. However GiffGaff is currently selling the far superior iPhone 12 Pro for just £419.

You’ll be getting a refurbished model of the iPhone 12 Pro, so it’s not brand new. However, this price is for prime examples in ‘Like new’ condition.

In GiffGaff’s own parlance, this means that the phone exhibits “zero wear and tear” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

The network’s extensive 24-month warranty ensures a fair amount of peace of mind, too. It covers faulty software, internal parts gone haywire, battery issues, and any accessories that might be bundled in.

You also get a 21-day no quibble return policy, so you’ll be able to get your money back if you simply don’t like the phone within three weeks.

Also, it’s worth noting that this price is for the step-up 256GB model, so you’re getting an absolute stack of storage.

We awarded the iPhone 12 Pro 4.5 out of 5 at the time of its release, calling it “a great phone that’s easy to recommend.”. This was the first iPhone that packed the current straight-edged design, which means that it still looks very current.

You can also count on very reliable cameras that can grab you excellent pictures in all conditions. The display, meanwhile, is vibrant and colour-accurate, while the iPhone 12 Pro’s compact size makes it super portable.

Apple’s tendency to support its phones with at least five years of major updates means that you can expect another two major OS upgrades, too.

