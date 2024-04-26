Currys is selling a Tassimo coffee machine bundle for just £20

If you need a coffee machine on a budget then look no further than this absolute bargain currently hiding on Currys’ website.

The retailer is having a 50% off sale on selected home appliances when you use the code SKA50OFF at the checkout. That’s cause for celebration already but in the case of this Tassimo coffee machine bundle, which is already reduced to £39.99, using that aforementioned code will bring it down even further to just £19.99.

Given that this bundle used to have an RRP of £117 and includes 18 drinks worth of coffee capsules, that’s unbelievable value for money, particularly as you’ll have everything you need right away to start making delicious instant coffee at home.

If you’re unfamiliar with Tassimo coffee machines and you’re curious about how they compare to competing devices like those from Nespresso, then allow me to break it all down.

Much like Nespresso, Tassimo machines use a one-touch system where all you have to do is fill up the water tank, insert the coffee capsule you wish to use, press a button and presto – a delicious cup of coffee will be delivered directly into your cup in a matter of moments.

For a quick coffee on the go or for when you’re entertaining guests, it’s a foolproof system that requires very little work. It’s easy to clean too as the capsules are disposed into a container which can easily be emptied, while excess water lands in the drip tray.

One of the key aspects that separates Tassimo from Nespresso are the types of coffees you can brew. Nespresso machines are designed to make black coffee, which can then be combined with a milk frother to create something a bit fancier.

Tassimo capsules on the other hand can include condensed milk within them, so you don’t need to worry about bringing in additional accessories in order to make a latte or a flat white.

It’s also worth mentioning that Tassimo has more familiar brands under its belt, so if you like the idea of enjoying a Costa coffee at home or a soothing Cadburys hot chocolate then you’re in luck, as they’re both available in capsule form.

For a simple coffee machine that makes great drinks with little effort, you can’t go wrong with this incredible deal from Currys – just make sure to nab it before it’s out of stock.