Upgrade your Xbox controllers with this discounted rechargeable battery pack

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Xbox owners will know the pain of seeing the low battery indicator for their game controller, yet have no batteries handy at home. The Xbox Play USB Charging Kit removes this pain point, and is available to buy for just £17.99 on Amazon. 

Amazon has slashed the price of the Xbox Play USB Charging Kit by 15%, taking the price down to a more affordable £17.99. That’s the cheapest price we’ve seen for it in a long time. 

Save 14% on the Xbox Play USB Charging Kit

The Xbox Play USB Charging Kit removes the need for batteries when using an Xbox controller, allowing you to charge it via a wired connection instead. The charging kit can currently be yours for just £17.99.

The Xbox Play USB Charging Kit is a rechargeable battery pack, which can slot into your Xbox controller where the batteries normally reside. Bundled with a USB-C cable, you’re able to plug the controller into the console – or any other power source – to charge it up.

Handily, the Xbox Play USB Charging Kit allows you to charge up your Xbox controller both while you’re gaming and when it’s powered off – you can even use the Xbox console for charging while it’s in standby mode. This means you’ll never have to stop gaming again if you see the dreaded battery indicator flash up on your screen. 

This is an official product from Microsoft, which confirms that this rechargeable battery pack is compatible with both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. Microsoft claims the battery pack can fully recharge within 4 hours.

The Xbox Play USB Charging Kit currently has an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 7,635 ratings on Amazon. One happy customer wrote: “The Xbox Play and Charge Kit is an essential accessory for any avid Xbox gamer who wants to enjoy uninterrupted gameplay without the hassle of disposable batteries. This rechargeable battery kit has truly revolutionised my gaming experience, and I can’t recommend it enough.”

So if you’re fed up with having to borrow your TV remote’s batteries every time your Xbox controller runs out of juice, make sure to take advantage of this great deal. 

