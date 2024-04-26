Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now cheaper than most mid-range phones

Max Parker
Editor

This fantastic deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy S23 – a phone that can still compete with the very best 2024 flagships – for the price most consider ‘mid-range’.

Giff Gaff is currently offering Samsung’s 2023 flagship device for just £439, an excellent price for a phone with some cracking features.

This is much cheaper than we’ve found the device available for elsewhere, where it typically retains for upwards of £550.

If you’re already a Giff Gaff user you can pick up this phone and pop your existing SIM in, however if you’re new to the network it does require a £10 plan added upon purchase that can be cancelled after one month. The phone is unlocked to all networks, so you can always pop your current SIM in without any issues.

Giff Gaff says this as a ‘Like New’ device, meaning the phone looks like new and has no visible scratches either on the screen or body. Giff Gaff also states the phone has been fully tested to make sure it’s in proper working condition. Included is a 12-month warranty included too.

You likely won’t receive the phone in its original box but there will be a USB-C cable and SIM tool included. Samsung didn’t provide a charging brick with this phone anyway, so you’re not missing out on that.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23?

Samsung Galaxy S23 in-hand
Recommended

Is the Galaxy S23 worth it now that the Galaxy S24 is here?

Pros

  • Pocketable, minimalistic design
  • All-day battery life
  • True flagship performance

Cons

  • Near-identical to Galaxy S22
  • Slow charge speeds
  • Display only drops to 48Hz

Benefits of the Samsung Galaxy S23 include a glorious 120Hz OLED display, excellent battery life we found easily lasted the day (not always a given for smaller phones like this) and a lovely design.

In our glowing review of the device, our expert said: “It might not be all that different from the Galaxy S22, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life – and with the release of the newer S24, it’s cheaper than ever.”

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

