Quick, Sonos Era 100 speakers are going cheap for a limited time

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you want to easily upgrade your home audio on the cheap, this Sonos Era 100 deal is not to be missed.

Peter Tyson’s eBay store typically sells the Era 100 for £249.99, however it is currently offering £49.80 off that price taking it down to £199.20.

This reduction makes it smarter to buy it from here than Amazon, as the online retailer giant still has the price set to £249.

To bag this reduced price you will need to use the code ‘PAYAY20’ at checkout. You will need to act quickly though, as this deal runs out on April 30 – unless it sells out before that date.

it is definitely worth noting that while this is being sold through eBay, it is a completely new product and not previously used. Free 2 day postage is part of the deal too.

How good is the Sonos Era 100?

Sonos Era 100 new main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Bringing the bass to Sonos' smallest home speaker

Pros

  • More emphatic bass delivery than the One
  • Quick Tune Trueplay
  • Supports Bluetooth connectivity
  • Wider sweet spot
  • Excellent app interface

Cons

  • Hike up in price
  • Arguably too bassy
  • No adapters included with speaker

The Sonos Era 100 is an excellent smart speaker that’s a great addition to an existing Sonos setup or the start of a new one. It’s all connected by a smart app that works well, has Bluetooth for when guests come over and excellent sound.

We appreciated the emphatic bass delivery, especially when compared to the outgoing Sonos One, and Sonos helps get the best sound by adding a selection of software features, like Trueplay.

In our 4.5/5 star review of the Sonos Era 100, our expert Kob said: “The increase in bass makes it more of a mainstream-sounding speaker than the previous mode, giving music genres such as R&B, Hip Hop and Pop more impact and excitement, as well as being more accessible with the inclusion of Bluetooth and Quick Tune Trueplay.”

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

