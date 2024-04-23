Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This wireless mic is a bargain for iPhone content creators

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

One of our favourite wireless mics has just seen a substantial price cut over at Amazon, making for one heck of a bargain for content creators.

If you film content primarily with your iPhone then you absolutely need to nab the Hollyland Lark C1 as you can now get the charging case with a lapel mic and Lightning receiver for just £65. For context, this set-up originally cost £126 at launch but the discount is easy to miss given that Amazon hasn’t signposted it.

Take it from me, if you’re after an inexpensive means of upping the audio quality of your videos then this is an instant winner.

Hollyland Lark C1 Price Cut

Hollyland Lark C1 Price Cut

It’s an easy deal to miss as Amazon hasn’t signposted it but the Hollyland Lark C1 has plummeted from its original £126 price point to just £65. That’s an instant bargain for any iPhone content creator.

  • Amazon
  • Was £126
  • Now £65
View Deal

When I reviewed the dual-mic option of the Hollyland Lark C1 (the same tech but with an extra mic included), I was completely blown away by what the company was able to achieve.

It didn’t matter if I was shooting videos in the comfort of my own home or out and about in London’s busy Southbank area, the Lark C1 was able to hone in one my voice incredibly well, making it the perfect accessory for a bit of vlogging on the go.

Hollyland Lark C1 Price History
Hollyland Lark C1 Price History

In particularly noisy areas, you can toggle the Lark C1’s environmental noise cancelling (ENC), which can drown out the world around you so that your voice is picked up no matter what. There is a slight dip in recording quality here so I wouldn’t rely on it constantly, but it’s certainly useful when navigating through crowds.

For a bit of extra protection, there’s even a windshield thrown in so that any blustery days don’t completely throw out the quality of your audio, giving you more flexibility as to when you can film.

It’s also worth mentioning that there’s very little barrier to entry with the Hollyland Lark C1. There’s no technical know-how that you need to contend with before shooting – just plug the receiver into your iPhone, add the mic to your lapel and you’re good to go. It’s that simple.

If the built-in mic on your iPhone is letting down the quality of your videos then the Lark C1 is the perfect fix, particularly when it’s so much cheaper than when it first launched.

You might like…

Upgrade your Xbox controllers with this discounted rechargeable battery pack

Upgrade your Xbox controllers with this discounted rechargeable battery pack

Ryan Jones 13 mins ago
Surface Pro 9 deal gets you ultimate portability on the cheap

Surface Pro 9 deal gets you ultimate portability on the cheap

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
The Google Pixel 7a price just keeps on tumbling

The Google Pixel 7a price just keeps on tumbling

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This smart home deal is the perfect chance to stock up on smart bulbs

This smart home deal is the perfect chance to stock up on smart bulbs

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
The Pixel Fold is finally down to a reasonable price

The Pixel Fold is finally down to a reasonable price

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Hannah Davies 23 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words