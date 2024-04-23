This wireless mic is a bargain for iPhone content creators

One of our favourite wireless mics has just seen a substantial price cut over at Amazon, making for one heck of a bargain for content creators.

If you film content primarily with your iPhone then you absolutely need to nab the Hollyland Lark C1 as you can now get the charging case with a lapel mic and Lightning receiver for just £65. For context, this set-up originally cost £126 at launch but the discount is easy to miss given that Amazon hasn’t signposted it.

Take it from me, if you’re after an inexpensive means of upping the audio quality of your videos then this is an instant winner.

When I reviewed the dual-mic option of the Hollyland Lark C1 (the same tech but with an extra mic included), I was completely blown away by what the company was able to achieve.

It didn’t matter if I was shooting videos in the comfort of my own home or out and about in London’s busy Southbank area, the Lark C1 was able to hone in one my voice incredibly well, making it the perfect accessory for a bit of vlogging on the go.

In particularly noisy areas, you can toggle the Lark C1’s environmental noise cancelling (ENC), which can drown out the world around you so that your voice is picked up no matter what. There is a slight dip in recording quality here so I wouldn’t rely on it constantly, but it’s certainly useful when navigating through crowds.

For a bit of extra protection, there’s even a windshield thrown in so that any blustery days don’t completely throw out the quality of your audio, giving you more flexibility as to when you can film.

It’s also worth mentioning that there’s very little barrier to entry with the Hollyland Lark C1. There’s no technical know-how that you need to contend with before shooting – just plug the receiver into your iPhone, add the mic to your lapel and you’re good to go. It’s that simple.

If the built-in mic on your iPhone is letting down the quality of your videos then the Lark C1 is the perfect fix, particularly when it’s so much cheaper than when it first launched.