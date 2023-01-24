Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2023: Price cuts for the S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4

We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy deals so that you can save a significant amount of cash on your next phone upgrade.

In the world of Android phones, very few companies have the same brand recognition as Samsung. Often seen as Apple’s most direct smartphone competitor, Samsung has a reputation for delivering high quality smartphones that make use of the latest features, not to mention capable cameras and a fluid UI.

In recent years, the company has also had a reputation for pushing the boat out with new smartphone technology, particularly in the world of foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip range currently lead the charge in terms of foldable smartphones, and they’re now available with some pretty significant discounts attached.

Bear in mind that the Galaxy S23 range is expected to appear very soon so keep an eye on this page as we anticipate an increasing amount of deals as the S22 phones are slowly replaced. If you want to see what other handset offers are available then feel free to check out our round-ups of the best Google Pixel deals and the best iPhone deals.

Best Galaxy S22/Galaxy S22 Plus Deals

The standard Samsung Galaxy phones are still great devices in their own right and among the best mid-range phones available right now.

Galaxy S22 with 100GB data on Three Despite its high end specs, the Galaxy S22 is now available for a seriously low price, making it one of the most affordable Android flagships available right now. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Only £30/month View Deal

Galaxy S22 with Unlimited Data on i-D Mobile For you data junkies out there, you can now get the S22 with unlimited data for only £35 upfront and £35.99 a month, making for one seriously tempting offer if you enjoy streaming content on the go. Mobiles.co.uk

£35 upfront

Only £35.99/month View Deal

Galaxy S22 Plus with 100GB data on Vodafone Vodafone’s offering a whopping 100GB tariff on the Galaxy S22 Plus right now, making it the ideal contract for folks who enjoy streaming content on their phone. BuyMobiles

No upfront cost

Only £39/month View Deal

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra Deals

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a top tier flagship with tons of unique features to enjoy, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay a fortune thanks to these deals.

Galaxy S22 Ultra with 100GB data on Three With this incredible value contract, you don’t have to pay anything upfront to get your hands on the super powered Galaxy S22 Ultra with a whopping 100GB of data thrown in. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Only £44/month View Deal

Refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra with 300GB data on O2 If you don’t mind opting for a refurbished model then you can score an absolute bargain on the S22 Ultra with a massive 300GB of data to boot. Mobile Phones Direct

£69 upfront

Only £35/month View Deal

Best Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the most accessible foldable phones out there, and it’s now available with a hefty price cut.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 100GB data on Three If you want to see what all the foldable fuss is about then this fantastic Galaxy Z Flip 4 tariff gets you plenty of data without having to fork over anything upfront. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Only £36/month View Deal

Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 300GB data on O2 If you’re after more data to go with your new Galaxy Z Flip 4 then this alternative deal via O2 is well worth checking out. Mobile Phones Direct

£9 upfront

Only £39/month View Deal

Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Deals

For a multitasking experience like no other, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is truly ahead of the game and it can now be yours with a tasty discount attached.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 100GB data on Three The Z Fold 4 is a pricey smartphone but if you want to avoid any and all upfront costs then this is the best tariff to go with right now. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Now £61/month View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Unlimited Data on Vodafone For the folks looking to make the most out of the Z Fold 4 as both a productivity and entertainment machine then this unlimited data contract on Vodafone is definitely the way to go. Mobiles.co.uk

£460 upfront

Now £63/month View Deal

Which Samsung Galaxy should I get?

There are a lot of choices out there when it comes to Samsung Galaxy phones, so it’s only fair to wonder which one is actually right for you. For a high-end Samsung experience that’s easy to use and doesn’t break the bank, either the S22 or S22 Plus will suit you down to the ground. If you’re after true top-tier specs and you want your phone to be more of a personal computer, then the Galaxy S22 Ultra is your best bet.

For the folks who want to be ahead of the curve then the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are seriously tempting prospects, but be aware that they have very different demographics. Because of its ability to shoot hands-free video, the Z Flip 4 is best for filming and content creation, while the Z Fold 4 excels in multitasking thanks to its large internal display.

You might be wondering where the more affordable Samsung Galaxy A and M phones fit into all of this. Those handsets are aimed more at the budget end of the spectrum, and if that’s where your interest lies then I’d recommend checking out our round-up of the best cheap phones.

Should I get a Samsung Galaxy or an iPhone?

Given their well established rivalry, it’s only natural to ponder whether it’s worth picking up an iPhone over a Samsung Galaxy phone. Of course, there are almost too many aspects to list when understanding what differentiates these devices, so for a deep dive, we recommend reading our explainer of Android vs iOS.

From a pricing standpoint however, Samsung does have the upper hand as the base Galaxy S22 is more affordable than the iPhone 14 (£769 and £849 respectively), which could weigh heavily on your decision over which handset to buy.

When are the next Samsung Galaxy phones coming out?

The release of the upcoming Galaxy S23 line of phones is imminent, with the next Samsung Unpacked event scheduled to take place on February 1st 2023, 6PM GMT. If you’d rather have the latest specs then it’s worth waiting to see what Samsung unveils and how the new phones stack up against the existing line-up.

In the run up however, we have spotted several impressive deals on the Galaxy S22 range, and we anticipate even more deals to drop once the Galaxy S23 phones are out in the wild.

Things are a little different for Samsung’s foldable range as they see new yearly updates closer to the summer. The Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 launched in August of last year, so we don’t anticipate their successors making an appearance any time soon.