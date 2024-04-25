This deal finally lets you get a dual-drawer air fryer on the cheap

This Currys deal finally gets you a dual-drawer air fryer for a flat out cheap price.

Air fryers are all the rage, and dual-drawer air fryers tend to be among the most aspirational models. With one of these babies in your kitchen, you can cook two completely separate elements to a meal simultaneously, with varying temperatures and cooking times.

Needless to say, such dual-drawer air fryer models tend to be priced at a premium. This Currys deal is different.

It gets you the Progress By WW EK5315WW air fryer for just £69.99, which is a saving of £64.01. That’s almost half the previous £134 price.

This gets you a stylish air fryer with a combined capacity of 7.4 litres spread across two separated cooking compartments. While you can set the two compartments separately, there’s also a built in Match function that will duplicate the settings from one compartment on the other, letting you cook twice as much of a single thing.

There are six cooking functions: Match cook, Air fry, Synchro-cook, Bake, Dehydrate, and Roast. Between them, these can handle everything from baking bread to your Sunday roast.

Everything is controlled via a large touchscreen display, while the non-stick baskets are super-easy to remove and clean.

If you’re a little tentative about dipping your toe in the air fryer pond and are worried about reliability, there’s a three year manufacturer’s guarantee.