This bean to cup coffee machine is now 50% off at Currys

Jon Mundy

Currys has an outstanding deal on a classy bean to cup coffee machine right now, getting you the Breville Barista Signature Espresso VCF160 half price.

With a normal retail price of £699.99, the Breville Barista Signature Espresso VCF160 is a serious piece of coffee-brewing kit. However, if you use the code SKA50OFF at checkout, you’ll be able to buy it for £349.99. That’s a healthy 50% discount.

This is for a seriously slick stainless steel bean to cup coffee machine that will grind exactly the right number of coffee beans for your beverage (across 30 grind settings), brew impeccable espresso coffee at a 15-bar pressure, and even produce your frothy hot milk using the built-in steam wand.

Its clever nozzle design means that you can make two cups at once, and together with a large 2.8 litre water tank capacity you’ll be producing countless cups of superb coffee in super-quick time.

As if it wasn’t convenient enough, the machine also features an automatic cleaning program to keep it in good working order. This is as comprehensive a bean to cup model as you’re likely to find for £350.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but we can say that Breville makes some of the best coffee machines on the market. The Breville Barista Max+ is one of our current top picks, and the VCF160 is technically a more premium model.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

