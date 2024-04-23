The Starlink Satellite kit is now half price at Currys

Starlink is a new revolutionary alternative to traditional methods of broadband, instead allowing you to start browsing online via a satellite connection. The price of entry has previously been a sticking point, but Currys has now slashed the price in half.

The Starlink starter kit, which includes both the actual satellite and a router, is available for just £224.50 over on Currys. This is half the price of the original cost.

The satellite supports an internet connection of up to 100 Mbps, while the dual-band router allows access to both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

The best aspect of Starlink is that it doesn’t require cables for internet connection, which means – if you purchase the right service plan – you’ll be able to use the Starlink satellite to achieve an internet connection in remote locations where it normally wouldn’t be possible.

It’s also useful for homes where you have limited speed options for fibre optic broadband. Starlink is available in a wide number of locations right now including North America, most of South America, United Kingdom, Western Europe, Japan, Australia and more.

You will of course need to sign up to a service plan with a monthly fee in order to get internet access. Stalink currently offers a personal plan for £75 per month, roam plan from £85 per month and a boat plan from £247 per month.

While Starlink certainly isn’t cheap, it’s still a very useful alternative to fibre optic, and the slashed price of the required satellite and router makes the entry point more accessible than before.

So if you need a fast internet connection in a remote area, whether you live in the country or like to travel on the regular, then this discounted Starlink Satellite kit is the perfect jump pad to satellite-connected internet.