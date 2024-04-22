Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This smart home deal is the perfect chance to stock up on smart bulbs

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Light up your home with 33% off this smart pair of colour-changing bulbs

TP-Link’s two-pack of Tapo L530B Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs in Multicolour are now just £15.99 on Amazon. That’s a third off the price of the two smart light bulbs compared to their usual £23.99 price. 

Save 33% on multicolour smart bulbs with this Tapo two-pack

Save 33% on multicolour smart bulbs with this Tapo two-pack

Get two Tapo L530B smart bulbs for a third of their usual price with this incredible Amazon offer. The two multicolour light bulbs are now just £15.99 down from £23.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • £15.99
View Deal

Head to Amazon before this deal ends to save 33% on these colour-changing smart bulbs. 

The Tapo L530B Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb in Multicolour is an LED light bulb designed to bring colour to your home with 16,000,000 hues to choose from and colour temperatures from 2,500 – 6,500K. 

Tapo says that the 9W LED bulb is the equivalent of a 60W incandescent light bulb at 806 lumens of brightness. The L530B also consumes 90% less power and takes advantage of an expanded 13.6-year lifespan. 

The L530B can be set up in a matter of minutes and does not require a hub or additional device to work. 

Instead, the smart bulb can be controlled using the Tapo app, both when you’re at home and remotely. You can slide your finger to dim the light while watching a movie, tap the light off after locking the front door, or activate Away Mode when you go abroad to trick burglars into believing you’re home. 

The light bulb also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands, allowing you to switch off the lights without leaving the comfort of your bed or blinding yourself with your phone screen. 

Finally, the L530B features a bayonet fitting as indicated by the letter B. If you’re looking for a bulb with an Edison screw, keep an eye out for the L530E instead. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you plan to take advantage of the bulb’s hands-free Alexa support, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Echo Pop

You might like…

The Pixel Fold is finally down to a reasonable price

The Pixel Fold is finally down to a reasonable price

Thomas Deehan 30 mins ago
Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Voxi has the first big Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut

Voxi has the first big Samsung Galaxy A55 price cut

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Kindle Scribe just became the perfect summer buy at its new low price

Kindle Scribe just became the perfect summer buy at its new low price

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words