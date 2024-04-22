This smart home deal is the perfect chance to stock up on smart bulbs

Light up your home with 33% off this smart pair of colour-changing bulbs.

TP-Link’s two-pack of Tapo L530B Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs in Multicolour are now just £15.99 on Amazon. That’s a third off the price of the two smart light bulbs compared to their usual £23.99 price.

Head to Amazon before this deal ends to save 33% on these colour-changing smart bulbs.

The Tapo L530B Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb in Multicolour is an LED light bulb designed to bring colour to your home with 16,000,000 hues to choose from and colour temperatures from 2,500 – 6,500K.

Tapo says that the 9W LED bulb is the equivalent of a 60W incandescent light bulb at 806 lumens of brightness. The L530B also consumes 90% less power and takes advantage of an expanded 13.6-year lifespan.

The L530B can be set up in a matter of minutes and does not require a hub or additional device to work.

Instead, the smart bulb can be controlled using the Tapo app, both when you’re at home and remotely. You can slide your finger to dim the light while watching a movie, tap the light off after locking the front door, or activate Away Mode when you go abroad to trick burglars into believing you’re home.

The light bulb also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands, allowing you to switch off the lights without leaving the comfort of your bed or blinding yourself with your phone screen.

Finally, the L530B features a bayonet fitting as indicated by the letter B. If you’re looking for a bulb with an Edison screw, keep an eye out for the L530E instead.

