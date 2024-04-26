Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Insta360 X3 just became an even better action cam for vloggers

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Thanks to a swift price cut on Amazon, the Insta360 X3 action camera is now an even better value proposition.

Originally set with an asking price of £459.99 at launch, you can now bag the Insta360 X3 for the reduced price of just £408.

Even at full price, the Insta360 X3 was still one of the best action cameras I’ve ever had the pleasure of testing and so the ability to get it at a significantly reduced rate just makes it an even easier recommendation to vloggers or any level.

The reason why I loved the X3 so much is because it’s easily one of the most versatile action cameras you can buy. Its headline feature is that you can record full 360-degree video in up to 5.7K resolution which looks absolutely stunning, and you can reframe your shots in the Insta360 app to get more intentional angles out of your footage.

It can even use those 360 cameras to create some truly jaw-dropping scenes. Me Mode can splice the footage from both cameras together and remove your selfie stick in the process so that if the X3 is held out at a distance, it almost looks as if you’re being followed around by someone behind a camera.

360-degree photography also looks great, and I had a ton of fun shooting ‘small world’ style shots at the top of our office building and when exploring the luscious greenery of Kew Gardens.

Where the Insta360 X3 really surprised me however was in its single-camera filming. When just one of the cameras is in use, the X3 becomes a very accessible vlogging camera, partially because of its large 2.29-inch touchscreen that’s easy to read outdoors.

It’s a great camera with plenty of functionality, and while it might be tempting to opt for the recently released Insta360 X4, bear in mind that that successor packs a starting price of £499.99.

Simply put, if you’re tied to a budget but still want a camera that gives you plenty of features to play with as you express your creativity then look no further than this Insta360 X3 deal.

