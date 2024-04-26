Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Going camping? This portable power station deal is a must-buy

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Whether you’re venturing out into the wilderness or spending the weekend at a festival this summer, you won’t want to be without power. 

Thankfully, Amazon has reduced the price of Anker’s PowerHouse 521 by a huge 21%. This is the lowest we’ve seen the solar generator fall, bringing the cost down to just £149 in time for summer. 

The Anker PowerHouse 521 is now 21% cheaper

Keep your phone, laptop, and mini-fridge powered up on your next camping trip with this incredible deal on the Anker PowerHouse 521. Shop today to save £40 and bag the solar generator for just £149.

Head to Amazon now to pick up the Anker PowerHouse 521 for £149 and save £40 compared to the generator’s £189 RRP. 

Is the Anker PowerHouse 521 worth buying? 

Highly Recommended

All-day off-grid power for small devices

Pros

  • Good range of ports and functions
  • Compact and not overly heavy
  • Good battery performance

Cons

  • Not ideal for AC backup or UPS use

The Anker PowerHouse 521 is a compact and rugged power supply with a unibody drop-proof design that is ideal for camping trips and weekends away. 

This 256Wh solar generator combines a 100W solar panel with a decent range of ports and good battery performance, allowing you to keep smartphones, laptops, and even mini-fridges running while off the grid. 

Ports include an AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet, while the generator itself can be recharged using sunlight or charged up to 80% in 1.5 hours via USB-C.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Anker PowerHouse 521 review.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for something a bit more pocket-sized to keep your phone charged while you travel, make sure to check out this deal on the Anker Nano Power Bank – now only £29.99

