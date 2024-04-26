Going camping? This portable power station deal is a must-buy
Whether you’re venturing out into the wilderness or spending the weekend at a festival this summer, you won’t want to be without power.
Thankfully, Amazon has reduced the price of Anker’s PowerHouse 521 by a huge 21%. This is the lowest we’ve seen the solar generator fall, bringing the cost down to just £149 in time for summer.
The Anker PowerHouse 521 is now 21% cheaper
Keep your phone, laptop, and mini-fridge powered up on your next camping trip with this incredible deal on the Anker PowerHouse 521. Shop today to save £40 and bag the solar generator for just £149.
- Amazon
- Was £189
- £149
Head to Amazon now to pick up the Anker PowerHouse 521 for £149 and save £40 compared to the generator’s £189 RRP.
Is the Anker PowerHouse 521 worth buying?
All-day off-grid power for small devices
Pros
- Good range of ports and functions
- Compact and not overly heavy
- Good battery performance
Cons
- Not ideal for AC backup or UPS use
The Anker PowerHouse 521 is a compact and rugged power supply with a unibody drop-proof design that is ideal for camping trips and weekends away.
This 256Wh solar generator combines a 100W solar panel with a decent range of ports and good battery performance, allowing you to keep smartphones, laptops, and even mini-fridges running while off the grid.
Ports include an AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet, while the generator itself can be recharged using sunlight or charged up to 80% in 1.5 hours via USB-C.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Anker PowerHouse 521 review.
