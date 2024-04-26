Going camping? This portable power station deal is a must-buy

Whether you’re venturing out into the wilderness or spending the weekend at a festival this summer, you won’t want to be without power.

Thankfully, Amazon has reduced the price of Anker’s PowerHouse 521 by a huge 21%. This is the lowest we’ve seen the solar generator fall, bringing the cost down to just £149 in time for summer.

The Anker PowerHouse 521 is now 21% cheaper Keep your phone, laptop, and mini-fridge powered up on your next camping trip with this incredible deal on the Anker PowerHouse 521. Shop today to save £40 and bag the solar generator for just £149. Amazon

Was £189

£149 View Deal

Head to Amazon now to pick up the Anker PowerHouse 521 for £149 and save £40 compared to the generator’s £189 RRP.

Is the Anker PowerHouse 521 worth buying?

All-day off-grid power for small devices Pros Good range of ports and functions

Compact and not overly heavy

Good battery performance Cons Not ideal for AC backup or UPS use

The Anker PowerHouse 521 is a compact and rugged power supply with a unibody drop-proof design that is ideal for camping trips and weekends away.

This 256Wh solar generator combines a 100W solar panel with a decent range of ports and good battery performance, allowing you to keep smartphones, laptops, and even mini-fridges running while off the grid.

Ports include an AC outlet, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet, while the generator itself can be recharged using sunlight or charged up to 80% in 1.5 hours via USB-C.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Anker PowerHouse 521 review.

Looking for a different deal?

