The Honor 90 smartphone is unbeatable at this price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For anyone on the hunt for a decent Android upgrade that doesn’t break the bank, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than this.

Right now you can pick up the excellent Honor 90 handset for just £319.99 from Amazon, marking a massive 29% reduction on the original £449.99 asking price.

The only real contender is the Pixel 7a which Amazon is also offering for a reduced price of just £329, but if you’d prefer having a larger display for watching content on the go and a huge battery that can go for up to two days at a time then the Honor 90 is the better bet.

I had the pleasure of reviewing the Honor 90 last year and I was genuinely impressed by how much value Honor had managed to cram into a phone that cost less than £500. The mid-range market has honestly gotten to the point where there’s so much value here that I’d recommend that most people simply pick from this category instead of overspending on a flagship phone.

Honor 90 Price Cut

With a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a whopping two-day battery life, the Honor 90 was already a bargain at full price but now it’s just a no-brainer for anyone after an inexpensive upgrade.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449.99
  • Now just £319.99
View Deal

As previously mentioned, the true standout feature of the Honor 90 is its vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display which is not only great for catching a bit of YouTube or Netflix, but with a 120Hz refresh rate, it also makes apps and games look incredibly smooth in action.

The display even boasts 3840Hz PWM dimming which might sound a bit abstract on paper but what it translates to is an easier viewing experience on the eyes, one that is able to adapt its blue light filter automatically throughout the day to minimise any impact on your sleep.

In spite of its gorgeous display, the Honor 90 never left me with any battery anxiety at the end of a day and in some cases, I was able to go for a full two-day stint without needing to top it up. If you’ve ever been burned by a lacklustre battery life then you’ll know how invaluable this is as a feature.

The camera set-up is also pretty solid, as I was able to get several stunning pictures in sunny Paris when testing the phone, although I wouldn’t go so far as to say that it could outdo the Pixel 7a in this area.

Still, for just £319.99 the Honor 90 is an absolute bargain and an easy one to recommend to anyone who wants a great phone that doesn’t cost a ton of money.

