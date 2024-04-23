We’ve found one of Ninja’s biggest air fryer deals yet

Ninja has a steaming hot deal on the Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Airfryer that brings new functionality over the traditional air fryer models.

Ninja itself is lowering the price of the Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Airfryer to just £129.99. This thing has an RRP of £249.99, so this isn’t far off half price for a highly rated and versatile appliance.

Was £249.99

Now £129.99 View Deal

Why should you consider this model over a standard Ninja air fryer? Well, the real USP is the ability to cook food for four in a quarter of an hour thanks to the multi-functionality.

Here, you’ll get air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear, slow cook, dehydrate, and more. So this model will ensure you’ve got grains to go with your protein too without an additional device.

The four-drawer 5.7-litre capacity model, enables you to grill four chicken breasts, cook 225g of pasta and steam some fresh broccoli florets all at the same time.

There’s also a connected app experience enabling you to program the machine for endless combinations of tasty goodness.

We are big fans of the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 cooker, especially that ability to cook complex meals quickly. The steam air frying mode is particularly impressive.

“An air fryer can dry out chips, but the steam air fry mode on the Speedi is brilliant,” our reviewer said. “Using 125ml of water, I took parboiled Désirée potatoes, sliced into thin chips, and cooked for 25-minutes at 200°C (turning up to 210°C for the last few minutes). The result was some of the best chips that I have ever had: crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.”

We gave the Ninja Speedi a 4.5 out of 5 star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure.

Our reviewer concluded: “With all of the traditional air fry options, plus the ability to steam or cook on two layers, the Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes. It’s capable of some excellent results, and I love its steam air fry mode.”