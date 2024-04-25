Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is back down a seriously tempting price

Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the latest and most advanced smartwatch from Samsung and you can get this model for 19% off for a limited time.

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just £324, down from the £399 asking price for the 47mm, Bluetooth version of the device.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is £75 off right now

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is £75 off right now

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is down to £324 at Amazon right now. That’s a £75 saving on the RRP of the Wear OS smartwatch.

That’s a saving of £75 on a device that came out last summer. You can get free and fast delivery with Amazon Prime. If you don’t have a membership right now, there’s a chance you’ll see an offer for a free trial in the top right of the product page.

It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the Galaxy Watch 6 classic. It got down under £300 during the Amazon Spring Sale, but this is still a great deal if you’re looking for a new smart timepiece.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic runs the latest version of Google’s Wear OS, which Samsung helped out with building. Our reviewer said this watch finally saw Wear OS come of age, while also enabling Samsung to put its best foot forward in terms of fitness tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic homescreen
Recommended

Samsung's stylish new watch impresses in many areas

Pros

  • Great design
  • Love the rotating bezel
  • Accurate fitness data

Cons

  • Battery life still too short
  • Lots of fiddly settings
  • So many terms and conditions

Our reviewer loved the great design, the rotating bezel to control the UI, and the aforementioned accurate fitness data. We believe you should buy this watch if you want a reliable watch for an Android phone with good software, loads of features and accurate workout tracking.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great all-rounder, boosted by the resurgent Wear OS.

“If you’re looking for one of the best smartwatch options around, this is a key candidate. The design, tactile control and excellent sleep and fitness powers put it at the top table of Wear OS, but there are familiar caveats around battery life – which will put off some users. If you can look past this, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy buy.

“The Galaxy Watch 6 shows that Wear OS has come of age at last, and Samsung has finally brought solid fitness and sleep tracking to the table, but the long battery life offered by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and TicWatch Pro 5 can’t be ignored.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

