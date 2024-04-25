Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is back down a seriously tempting price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the latest and most advanced smartwatch from Samsung and you can get this model for 19% off for a limited time.

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for just £324, down from the £399 asking price for the 47mm, Bluetooth version of the device.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is £75 off right now Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is down to £324 at Amazon right now. That’s a £75 saving on the RRP of the Wear OS smartwatch. Amazon

Was £399

Now £324 View Deal

That’s a saving of £75 on a device that came out last summer. You can get free and fast delivery with Amazon Prime. If you don’t have a membership right now, there’s a chance you’ll see an offer for a free trial in the top right of the product page.

It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the Galaxy Watch 6 classic. It got down under £300 during the Amazon Spring Sale, but this is still a great deal if you’re looking for a new smart timepiece.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic runs the latest version of Google’s Wear OS, which Samsung helped out with building. Our reviewer said this watch finally saw Wear OS come of age, while also enabling Samsung to put its best foot forward in terms of fitness tracking.

Samsung's stylish new watch impresses in many areas Pros Great design

Love the rotating bezel

Accurate fitness data Cons Battery life still too short

Lots of fiddly settings

So many terms and conditions

Our reviewer loved the great design, the rotating bezel to control the UI, and the aforementioned accurate fitness data. We believe you should buy this watch if you want a reliable watch for an Android phone with good software, loads of features and accurate workout tracking.

He concluded: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great all-rounder, boosted by the resurgent Wear OS.

“If you’re looking for one of the best smartwatch options around, this is a key candidate. The design, tactile control and excellent sleep and fitness powers put it at the top table of Wear OS, but there are familiar caveats around battery life – which will put off some users. If you can look past this, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy buy.

“The Galaxy Watch 6 shows that Wear OS has come of age at last, and Samsung has finally brought solid fitness and sleep tracking to the table, but the long battery life offered by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and TicWatch Pro 5 can’t be ignored.”