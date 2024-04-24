Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a bargain on the Meta Quest 2 right now

Jon Mundy

Prime subscribers can secure the Meta Quest 2 VR headset at a bargain price right now over on Amazon.

The Meta Quest 2 was going for £245, but has recently had its price dropped 19% to £199. Beyond that, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you’ll save a further £20 at checkout.

For a total price of £179, you’re getting an outstanding entry point into the world of virtual reality.

Amazon is offering a £20 discount on the Meta Quest 2 at checkout if you’re a Prime subscriber.

There are no expensive extras required to get up and running with the Meta Quest 2 either. You don’t even need a PC.

It’s an all-in-one VR system that comes with everything you need out of the box, including 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback, 128GB of storage, and access to more than 250 apps and games.

We absolutely love the Meta Quest 2, having awarded it a full 5 out of 5 in our review. “The Meta Quest 2 is the best value VR headset you can buy,” we noted, “with a wireless connection and integrated chip removing the need to spend big on a gaming PC or console.”

Needless to say, the Meta Quest 2 is even more of a bargain for Prime subscribers right now.

We particularly appreciated the Quest 2’s wireless performance. It makes a massive difference to the immersiveness of a VR system when you’re not tethered to a bulky PC. We also appreciated the Quest 2’s improved screen resolution compared to its predecessor.

Elsewhere, the system’s library of VR games is pretty much unsurpassed. Meanwhile, you have the option of hooking up to a PC and playing the more technically advanced VR games out there, including SteamVR games like Half-Life: Alyx and Skyrim VR.

