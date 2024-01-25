Best Sky Deals for January 2024: Watch for less with these offers

When it comes to watching films and TV shows at home, no company does it quite like Sky and we’ve found the best Sky deals currently available.

In the realm of home entertainment, there’s arguably too much choice out there in 2024. Not only do you have to decide which streaming services are worth signing up for and sticking with, but there’s the additional consideration of what hardware to combine these services with. From the Fire TV Stick to the Roku Streambar and even Apple TV, there are plenty of options available, but if you want to cut above the noise and opt for a service that combines terrestrial TV and all of your favourite streamers seamlessly then Sky is the way to go.

As handy as Sky is however, the company puts out multiple products so it isn’t just a simple case of signing up and diving into the latest content. For the folks who want an all-in-one experience, Sky Glass is the way to go as it’s a TV with a soundbar built-in that runs Sky’s software natively.

If you’re happy with the TV you currently have then Sky Stream is the better bet, as the Sky Puck streaming box is incredibly small and can fit comfortably underneath or beside your existing set. Plus, as its name suggests, Sky Stream beams the content to your TV over the internet, so there’s no need to install a satellite dish around your property.

Those are the two key products to be aware of but we’ve also made sure to include upgrade deals for existing Sky customers and any ongoing offers for Sky Broadband too. If you want to upgrade your handset then we also have round-ups for the best iPhone deals and the best Samsung Galaxy deals.

Sky Glass Deals

If you’re looking to go all-in on Sky and upgrade wholesale from your existing entertainment set-up then Sky Glass is the way to go. Aside from looking pretty stylish in its own right (with a range of colours and sizes available), Sky Glass offers up the most-hassle free means of seeing what Sky has to offer – no need to hook up any external devices as the software’s all built-in.

Sky Glass from just £14/month The 43-inch Sky Glass set can now be nabbed for just £14/month for the first three months of an 18-month contract. This package includes the TV, Sky channels and Netflix with ads. Sky

3-month offer

From £14/month View Deal

Save £78 on this comprehensive Sky Glass bundle Get a 55-inch Sky Glass TV for £19 a month for the first three months, rather than £45. Sky

Save £78

£19 a month for the first 3 months View Deal

Sky Stream Deals

Gone are the days of needing to set up a satellite dish to enjoy all that Sky has to offer as the company’s finally embraced the world of over-the-internet streaming with its Sky Stream configuration. Customers who sign up for Sky Stream will receive the mini Sky Puck streaming box that can be plugged into your existing TV via HDMI, and after a short set-up process, you can dive straight into the latest must-watch shows and films.

Sky Stream with Sky Sports bundle The perfect bundle to catch all the biggest games and matches throughout 2024, plus you’ll have access to Sky TV channels and Netflix with ads. Sky

Includes Sky Sports

Just £46/month View Deal

Sky’s incredible broadband and entertainment bundle is even cheaper Sky Stream + Broadband + Netflix + Sky Entertainment for £39 a month? That’s quite the deal on an 18 month contract. Sky

Was £43

Now £39 View Deal

Sky Broadband Deals

Any chance to save on your broadband package is worth shouting about, and one of the benefits of signing up with Sky Broadband is that the company regularly offers up bundles that throw in entertainment packages to enjoy with your high-speed internet connection.

Sky Broadband Ultrafast Deal With this deal, you can get 145Mb/s Ultrafast Broadband for just £29/month for the first 18-months of your contract. Sky

Was £38

Now £29/month View Deal

Sky Upgrade Deals

If you’re an existing Sky customer looking to add even more channels to your current plan then there are a few exclusive deals available for you to make use of.

Sky Sports Upgrade Deal If you want to add Sky Sports to your existing package then this deal is just the ticket, letting you make use of a lower £22/month extra rate for 18-months. Sky

18-month offer

Just £22/month View Deal

Sky Cinema Upgrade Deal The Sky Cinema package just got even better as it now includes Paramount Plus at no extra cost, as well two free Vue Cinema tickets each month. Sky

Includes Paramount Plus

Just £12/month View Deal

What to watch on Sky this month

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the talk of the TV world right now is the long-awaited return of HBO’s gritty crime drama, True Detective. This fourth season, running with the subheading ‘Night Country’, seems to be taking the series back to its roots with a clear-cut murder mystery that could end up ruffling a ton of feathers by the end.

Not only does this newer season include the undeniable star power of Jodie Foster as the formidable Chief Liz Danvers, but it’s also set against the unforgiving backdrop of arctic Alaska which, for the duration of the series, sees no sunlight whatsoever.

Elsewhere, now is probably the ideal time to catch up with (or even rewatch) the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, as its second season is set to drop later this year. The show is an absolute must for any existing fans of GoT but if you missed out on the popular series completely, it’s not much of an issue as House of the Dragon’s storyline takes place hundreds of years prior to Game of Thrones.

For something that delves a bit more into horror, HBO’s adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us, is always worth diving into. Not only is production for the show’s second series currently afoot, but the show is starting to get its due during the ongoing awards season, and given just how well the show captures the emotional story of its source material, the praise is definitely warranted.