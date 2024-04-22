Currys has docked £300 off this stunning OLED laptop

Asus churns out a stunning range of laptops each year and it’s a delightful sight when one of its high-performing machines gets a hefty price cut. That’s just what’s happened with this excellent Currys deal on the Vivobook S 15 OLED.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is a device aimed at intensive productivity use, programmers or those who dabble in creative work and, stunningly, it can be yours for just £599 at Currys right now, down £300.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Slashed by £300, Now Just £599 Save £300 on the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED on Currys. Now only £599, experience excellent value with this incredible deal. Currys

Save £300

£599 View Deal

So, what makes this deal so damn appealing? Well, Currys is outshining its competitors with this one. If you look onto regular deal-merchant Amazon, the older version of this laptop is currently on sale but it’s only £50 less than this newer version. This is a true discount on Currys too, with the Vivobook S 15 OLED having previously been priced at the £899 mark between February and the middle of March, before having £300 lopped off.

Is the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED worth buying?

A laptop beast, without much beauty Pros Immense power

Fantastic display

Excellent battery life Cons Uninspiring design

Last year, we put the more expensive model of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED laptop through its paces (featuring the Core i7-13700H rather than the Core i5-13500H) but many of the other specifications as well as the design are the same.

We were hugely impressed by the OLED panel, providing deep blacks and impressive contrast. The Full HD resolution may not hit the dizzy pixel heights as more detailed options but we thought it looked great nonetheless. With this deal model, you’re getting a hefty 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage too, enabling bags of multitasking and intense productivity tasking.

The design isn’t aimed at knocking your socks off but rather a reliable and sturdy option. We were impressed by the keyboard and trackpad onboard, with a comfortable experience across both. There’s plenty of room for ports, with a full-size HDMI, three USB-A and a Thunderbolt 4 across this laptop. You’ll find a handy webcam shutter and Asus’ IceCool thermal technology here too.

So, the Currys’ Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED deal provides a strong Intel Core i5-13500H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Full HD OLED combination in a robust chassis, and it’s all for a remarkable value price of just £600 right now.