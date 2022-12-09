iPhone Deals December 2022: Best offers for contract, sim-free and refurbished iPhones

Looking to upgrade to one of the latest iPhones? Do so with a bargain, courtesy of our round-up of the absolute best iPhone deals for December 2022.

As great as the Apple ecosystem can be, there is one major issue with being an iPhone devotee: increasing costs. The iPhone range has slowly crept up in price over the last few years and that’s never an ideal situation for anyone looking to upgrade on a strict budget.

Luckily for you, there are plenty of iPhone deals out there – and we know where to find them. So whether you’re looking to go all in one the excellent iPhone 14 Pro or keep the overall costs down with the more affordable iPhone SE, or even opt for a previous gen winner like the iPhone 13, we’ve got you covered with our deals round-up. Just keep on reading to see what’s available, and be sure to keep this page bookmarked to stay up to date on the latest offers.

If you’re still not sure which iPhone would suit you best, you can check out our separate round-up of the best iPhone models right now.

Best iPhone Deals

For the folks in a rush, here’s a quick rundown of the absolute best iPhone deals available right now, across several generations of handsets.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Deals

Starting with the true flagship of the latest bunch, the iPhone 14 Pro is a beast of a phone, and easily one of our favourite handsets of 2022.

The new Dynamic Island does away with the controversial notch of old and opens up a whole new aspect to the iOS UI by overhauling notification layouts. That’s before mentioning the new camera upgrades which include a 48MP sensor for more detailed shots than ever before.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro while you can The iPhone 14 Pro is hard to find now but Fonehouse still has some in stock and with a tempting offer attached as well. Fonehouse

Only £29 upfront

Now £56/month View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro from £32/month If you’d rather keep the monthly costs down in favour of paying more upfront then this is easily the best iPhone 14 Pro offer to go for. Mobiles.co.uk

£460 upfront

Only £32/month View Deal

iPhone 14 Pro SIM-Free (IN STOCK) It’s near impossible to find any stock for the iPhone 14 Pro right now, and while there isn’t a discount attached, Fonehouse is one of the few retailers still selling the handset so it’s a worthy mention if you’re on the lookout for one. Fonehouse

In Stock

From £1099 View Deal

Best iPhone 14 Deals

The most affordable pick of the current line-up, the iPhone 14 is still a great phone by almost all metrics.

Sure, it’s not a major uptick over the iPhone 13 but you do get access to the improved nighttime photography and the phone is now capable of shooting Cinematic Mode in 4K, which is a huge boon for amateur filmmakers and content creators alike.

Throw in all the fun aspects of iOS including the advanced widget system and access to great in-house apps like Apple News and Apple Podcasts, and you’re looking at a solid mid-range phone.

iPhone 14 with 200GB data on Vodafone Anyone waiting for the right time to upgrade to the iPhone 14 will be enamoured by this unbelievable 200GB tariff from Vodafone. Mobiles.co.uk

£169.99 upfront

Only £35/month View Deal

iPhone 14 with no upfront cost and 100GB For the folks who would rather stick with a monthly fee and avoid an upfront cost entirely, this iPhone 14 contract has your name on it. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Now £43/month View Deal

iPhone 14 with 150GB data on Vodafone If you click on the ‘Vodafone’ tab on Fonehouse’s best iPhone 14 deals then you’ll spot this banger that offers up a whopping 150GB of data for a very minimal monthly cost. Fonehouse

£45 upfront

Only £40/month View Deal

Best iPhone 13 Deals

For the savvy shoppers out there, there’s arguably never been a better time to buy an iPhone as the previous generations still stand tall as perfectly acceptable upgrades in 2022. The iPhone 13 brought along some excellent colour variations at launch, and it even managed to shrink the notch so that users can enjoy more available screen space when watching a film or playing a game.

The fact that it’s now cheaper than before thanks to the release of the iPhone 14 means that you’re getting an absolute bargain by opting for last gen tech.

iPhone 13 with free MagSafe Case This 100GB tariff from Three comes with a free MagSafe case for good measure, making for one tempting offer. You may need to scroll down to see the deal. Mobile Phones Direct

£45 upfront

£35/month View Deal

iPhone 13 with a whopping 200GB of 5G data If you’re a data junkie who loves to stream content on their phone then this 200GB Vodafone contract for the iPhone 13 should be right up your street. Mobiles.co.uk

£160 upfront

Now £30/month View Deal

iPhone 13 SIM-Free Deal Amazon’s offering a tempting price cut on the SIM-free iPhone 13 right now – handy if you don’t want to cancel your current SIM as you upgrade to a new handset. Amazon

Was £749

Now £729 View Deal

Best iPhone SE (2022) Deals

iPhones tend to fetch a premium but with the iPhone SE range, you can still get access to iOS, and all the perks that come with it, without causing any major damage to your bank account. With the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone SE is one of the most powerful phones at its price point, and you’ll be covered by software and security updates for years to come. While it might not boast the same night time photography prowess as the Pixel 6a, the iPhone SE can still shoot gorgeous 4K video in a pinch.

iPhone SE (2022) with 100GB This massive 100GB tariff doesn’t cost much more than buying the phone SIM-free, and with no upfront cost it’s a no-brainer. Fonehouse

No upfront cost

Only £22/month View Deal

iPhone SE (2022) with 105GB of data If you prefer Vodafone to Three then you’ll be glad to know that the network is offering a little more data than Three’s best tariff and at the same price. BuyMobiles

No upfront cost

Now £22/month View Deal

iPhone SE 2020 with 128GB storage deal Just select the PRODUCT(RED) 128GB model to see this incredible deal which gets you 100GB of data for absolutely nothing upfront. Mobile Phones Direct

No upfront cost

Only £26/month View Deal

Best Refurbished iPhone Deals

Despite negative connotations in their early days, refurbished tech has come along as the refurbishing and quality assesment process has greatly improved. In 2022, opting for refurbished is a great way of not only saving money but making good use of tech that would otherwise go unused (or worse, end up in landfill).

Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Deal The iPhone 11 Pro revolutionised smartphone photography and is still a great phone to buy, even today. Time has been kind to the price as well, as the once flagship device can now be bought on the cheap. eBay

Like-new quality

From £428 View Deal

Certified Refurbished iPhone XS Deal The iPhone XS once came with a mightily high price tag but it can be yours for less than the iPhone SE, courtesy of this Certified Refurbished deal. eBay

Certified Refurbished

From £319 View Deal

Certified Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max Deal The iPhone 12 Pro Max is still a premium device with a gorgeous display and a triple-camera array that can take some seriously impressive shots in almost every scenario. eBay

Certified Refurbished

From £759 View Deal

When will the next iPhone come out?

Wondering if it’s best to wait for the next batch of iPhones before upgrading? It’ll be quite a wait for the mainline entries as we don’t anticipate the iPhone 15 to be unveiled any sooner than September 2023.

For the next iPhone SE however, we could see an announcement as early as March 2023 (if Apple does decide to bring an updated model to market), and rumour has it that it could have a larger display similar to that found on the iPhone XR.

Which iPhone should I get?

Even though they may look quite similar from the outside, there’s a lot that separate each iPhone from the next. If you want to be more clued in as to how the latest brood compare then simply check out our comprehensive specs comparison below.

‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Stated Power iPhone 14 Pro £1099 $999 €1299 CA$1399 AU$1749 Apple 6.1 inches 128GB 48MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto 12MP True Depth Yes IP68 Yes Yes 71.5 x 7.85 x 147.5 MM 206 G iOS 16 2556 x 460 Yes 120 Hz Lightning A16 Bionic chip – Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple 20 W iPhone 14 £849 $799 €999 CA$1099 AU$1399 Apple 6.1 inches 128GB 12MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide 12MP Yes IP68 Yes Yes 71.5 x 7.8 x 146.7 MM 172 G iOS 16 2532 x 1170 Yes 60 Hz Lightning A15 Bionic Chip – Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red, Blue – iPhone 13 £749 $699 €909 CA$999 AU$1229 Apple 6.1 inches 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 12MP + 12MP 12MP Yes IP68 Yes Yes 71.5 x 7.65 x 146.7 MM 173 G iOS 15 2532 x 1170 Yes 60 Hz Lightning A15 Bionic – Black, Red, Pink, Blu, Starlight – iPhone SE 2022 £419 $429 €529 CA$579 AU$719 Apple 4.7 inches 256GB, 512GB 12MP 7MP Yes IP67 Yes Yes 67.3 x 7.3 x 138.4 INCHES 144 G iOS 15 1334 x 750 – 60 Hz Lightning Apple A15 Bionic 4GB Red, Midnight, Starlight – ›

Is it better to wait until Black Friday?

For most shoppers, Black Friday is the best time of year to bag a bargain on high priced tech items. iPhones definitely fall into that remit, and we certainly saw some fantastic deals crop up throughout the most recent iteration of the sale.

If your current phone contract is ending around the same time as Black Friday then it’s a clear answer – it’s easily the best time to upgrade to a new iPhone. Outside of that however, there are still plenty of incredible iPhone deals that crop up throughout the year (and in other annual sales) that you don’t have to wait around for November to bag a bargain. The deals on this very page prove as much.

