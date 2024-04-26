Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of 2024’s best Android phones is already going cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor Magic 6 Pro might be the Android camera phone to beat in 2024 and there’s currently a supremely cheap way to acquire one on contract.

Mobiles UK is selling the Honor Magic 6 Pro with 100GB of data for just £29.99 a month. There is a £179 up front cost, which is a fraction of the £1,099 asking price for this flagship big hitter.

The handset includes a mammoth 512GB of storage and comes in black. You’ll get unlimited texts and minutes on this 24 month contract.

The deal is with the iD mobile network, the popular MVNO that’s owned by Carphone Warehouse and always good for an attractive offer on a top notch smartphone. iD Mobile runs off the Three Mobile network infrastructure so all of that lovely monthly data will be akin to Three’s 5G connectivity.

As for the Honor Magic 6 Pro phone itself, we believe this is the strongest contender yet to the Samsung Galaxy S24 for the Android crown in 2024.

Honor Magic 6 Pro on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Honor's latest flagship smartphone brings the fight to Samsung's top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pros

  • Premium, eye-catching design
  • Brightest display around at 5000nits
  • Impressive camera performance from all lenses
  • Snapdragon-powered performance

Cons

  • MagicOS 8 is basically an iOS dupe
  • MagicPortal is pretty barebones at the moment
  • No charger in the box

Beyond the eye-catching design there’s a seriously bright 6.8-inch OLED display that hits 500 nits, impressive camera performance from all of the on-board lenses, and all-day battery life from the massive 5,600mAh cell. You’ll also get Snapdragon-powered flagship performance.

Our reviewer reckons you should buy if you’re in the market for a great camera phone, but avoid if you’re looking for a clean version of Android.

He concluded: “The Honor Magic 6 Pro is a viable alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering comparable – if not better – camera performance than Samsung’s flagship, along with a gorgeous curved design, high-end screen tech with an industry-leading 5000nits peak brightness, excellent performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and all-day battery life – and all at a cheaper price point than Samsung’s top-end alternative.”

