The Dyson hair dryer deal you’ve been waiting for is here

The Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer offers a salon-quality experience in the home, but until now it has commanded a salon-quality price.

However, this offer on a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Origin for just £179.99 on eBay presents a great opportunity to get this powerful hair dryer in the home.

The original price is £279.99, the refurbished price is £239.99, but the coupon code DYSON25APR brings the price all the way down to £179.99.

The product is described as “very good – refurbished” meaning the item may show slight wear, but is fully functional and works like a new model. The Dyson Outlet seller also promises a one-year guarantee covering defects in functionality.

The seller also says the Supersonic Origin has been “professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by a quality-vetted seller.”

The Supersonic Origin is a simplified version of the Supersonic Origin, which is more affordable for in-the-home drying and styling.

It came out in August of 2023 and is the same base hairdryer as the original with the same V9 motor, air settings, heat settings and air multiplier tech on board. There’s also the 28c cold shot to set your hard after styling.

All you’re missing out on is the attachments. You’ll only get the magnetic styling concentrator rather than all five you get with the original.

We haven’t reviewed the Origin model specifically, but we have tested the original Supersonic, which offers the same base hair dryer experience.

Way back in 2016, our reviewer wrote: “If you really care about your ‘do, then I reckon the Supersonic is a worthy buy. Its ability to smooth hair was particularly impressive. It could save you a fortune in styling products, and you might even be able to ditch your GHDs or those pricey Brazilian straightening treatments at your local salon.

“But it’s the speed of this dryer that puts it a cut above the rest. Because anything that buys us an extra 10 minutes in bed is a winner in our book.”