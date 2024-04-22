Surface Pro 9 deal gets you ultimate portability on the cheap

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of the most popular 2-in-1 tablet PC models on the market and you can currently get a wicked deal on.

Amazon is selling the Surface Pro 9 13-inch for £799 which is a 27% saving on the £1,099 asking price for the 2022 model.

Was £1,099

Now £799 View Deal

The £300 saving is for the Intel Core i5 CPU model (12th Gen), with 8GB of RAM and a healthy 256GB SSD of storage. This is for the device only and doesn’t come with the touch cover.

The display is a big highlight for this model, with a 2.8k resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which our reviewer described as “joyous”.

“The Surface Pro range has always offered accurate and pleasing displays, even when they haven’t hit the heights on specs like resolution and refresh rate. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 nearly has the total package,” our reviewer remarked.

There’s long battery life, which will comfortably get you through the working day. Microsoft reckons you’ll get 15.5 hours of battery life in certain configurations, while it can be recharged from 0-100% in just an hour. There’s Thunderbolt 4 connectivity via the USB-C ports. Naturally, there’s integrated Bluetooth too. At just 879g for the tablet itself, it’s a lightweight champion that’s easy to throw into the backpack.

“The Surface Pro 9 is made for those who crave supreme portability above all else,” our reviewer said in conclusion. “If that’s you, it’s plenty capable and you won’t be disappointed on the design front.”