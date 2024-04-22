Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Surface Pro 9 deal gets you ultimate portability on the cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of the most popular 2-in-1 tablet PC models on the market and you can currently get a wicked deal on.

Amazon is selling the Surface Pro 9 13-inch for £799 which is a 27% saving on the £1,099 asking price for the 2022 model.

£300 off the Surface Pro 9 tablet

£300 off the Surface Pro 9 tablet

Microsoft’s portability champion, the Surface Pro 9, is currently £300 off at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,099
  • Now £799
View Deal

The £300 saving is for the Intel Core i5 CPU model (12th Gen), with 8GB of RAM and a healthy 256GB SSD of storage. This is for the device only and doesn’t come with the touch cover.

The display is a big highlight for this model, with a 2.8k resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which our reviewer described as “joyous”.

“The Surface Pro range has always offered accurate and pleasing displays, even when they haven’t hit the heights on specs like resolution and refresh rate. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 nearly has the total package,” our reviewer remarked.

There’s long battery life, which will comfortably get you through the working day. Microsoft reckons you’ll get 15.5 hours of battery life in certain configurations, while it can be recharged from 0-100% in just an hour. There’s Thunderbolt 4 connectivity via the USB-C ports. Naturally, there’s integrated Bluetooth too. At just 879g for the tablet itself, it’s a lightweight champion that’s easy to throw into the backpack.

“The Surface Pro 9 is made for those who crave supreme portability above all else,” our reviewer said in conclusion. “If that’s you, it’s plenty capable and you won’t be disappointed on the design front.”

You might like…

The Google Pixel 7a price just keeps on tumbling

The Google Pixel 7a price just keeps on tumbling

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
This smart home deal is the perfect chance to stock up on smart bulbs

This smart home deal is the perfect chance to stock up on smart bulbs

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
The Pixel Fold is finally down to a reasonable price

The Pixel Fold is finally down to a reasonable price

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Nothing’s budget earbuds are now less than £30

Hannah Davies 11 hours ago
Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Amazon’s dropped an all-time bargain for this Ninja Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan 12 hours ago
One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

One of last year’s top camera phones is now a fraction of the price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words