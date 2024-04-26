Amazon’s got the perfect camera deal for amateur photographers

If you’re looking for a fantastic entry-level mirrorless camera, you’re in luck. The Sony Alpha 6100 has plummeted to just £699 on Amazon.

That’s a huge 22% discount compared to the original price of the camera, making this a great time to bag the Sony mirrorless for less.

The Sony A6100 is now just £699

While this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this camera fall in price, it’s certainly close at just £30 more. Regardless, £699 is £200 less than the camera’s £899 RRP, so we still think this deal is nothing to be sniffed at.

Is the Sony A6100 worth buying?

The Sony A6100 is an entry-level mirrorless camera with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and class class-leading 425-point autofocus system.

The sensor is paired with Sony’s Bionz X image processing chip, enabling improved low light capturing and a higher 4K/30p video resolution compared to the A6000 that came before it.

Other key features include 11fps continuous shooting with AF tracking and Eye AF for both humans and animals.

The camera itself is compact and built from tough polycarbonate plastic, making it great for travelling. It is also compatible with Sony’s E-mount lenses, meaning you can adapt it to shoot a variety of subjects from portraits and street photography to sports and wildlife.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony A6100 review.

