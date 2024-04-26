Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s got the perfect camera deal for amateur photographers

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a fantastic entry-level mirrorless camera, you’re in luck. The Sony Alpha 6100 has plummeted to just £699 on Amazon

That’s a huge 22% discount compared to the original price of the camera, making this a great time to bag the Sony mirrorless for less. 

Run to Amazon now to get the Sony A6100 for as little as £699. That’s £200 off the price of this entry-level mirrorless camera.

  • Amazon
  • Was £899
  • £699
View Deal

While this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this camera fall in price, it’s certainly close at just £30 more. Regardless, £699 is £200 less than the camera’s £899 RRP, so we still think this deal is nothing to be sniffed at. 

Head to Amazon now to pick up the entry-level A6100 at a big discount. 

Is the Sony A6100 worth buying? 

Sony A6100
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

This beginner-friendly CSC brings powerful new autofocus skills

Pros

Cons

The Sony A6100 is an entry-level mirrorless camera with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and class class-leading 425-point autofocus system. 

The sensor is paired with Sony’s Bionz X image processing chip, enabling improved low light capturing and a higher 4K/30p video resolution compared to the A6000 that came before it. 

Other key features include 11fps continuous shooting with AF tracking and Eye AF for both humans and animals. 

The camera itself is compact and built from tough polycarbonate plastic, making it great for travelling. It is also compatible with Sony’s E-mount lenses, meaning you can adapt it to shoot a variety of subjects from portraits and street photography to sports and wildlife. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony A6100 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re searching for an action camera ideal for vlogging, make sure to check out this offer on the Insta360 X3

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

