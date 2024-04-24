Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Final Fantasy fans, Amazon has a tasty bargain for you

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re a Final Fantasy fan, it’s highly likely you’ve snapped up Final Fantasy 16 for your console. If not? Amazon is selling the game for less than half price.

The PS5 Standard Edition of Final Fantasy 16 is now £29.99. That’s £40 off the £69.99 asking price for Square Enix’ latest instalment of the iconic franchise.

The game came out less than a year ago, so it’s great to see the tale of Clive Rosfield drop to such a low price so early. The action RPG game offers epic boss battles, a largely engaging storyline, and combat Final Fantasy veterans will love.

Our reviewer loved elements of the game, which doesn’t quite match up to other instalments, but is still a must own for those who’ve grown up with the series.

“Final Fantasy 16 ticks plenty of boxes – fluid combat, epic boss battles and an engaging story,” he wrote. “It’s a game at its best when its focus is narrowed, but that doesn’t happen often enough.”

Later he enthused that: “Charming voice acting, a plethora of twists and turns and Hollywood-esque cut scenes helped keep me entertained through the majority of the 40-hour campaign.”

He wasn’t much of a fan of the semi-open world and the boring uninspired side missions, but says you should buy if you’re ok with it being a one-and-done affair once you’ve played through the campaign. Still, at just £29.99, it’s now worth a punt.

