The Google Pixel 7a price just keeps on tumbling

The Google Pixel 7a was excellent value at its £449 asking price a year ago, but now you can get this Android 15 handset for just £329.

Amazon is hosting this sale on the Pixel 7a, which brings the price down to just £329, while the bundle also includes a 30W charger.

The offer is available in three colours, including Snow, Sea and Charcoal. For our money, the Sea colour is the most fetching.

The Pixel 7a includes 128GB of storage for all of your apps, videos and photos too. We’ve seen this price a couple of times before in recent weeks, but this may be the lowest the phone goes.

Google revealed the Pixel 7a in May last year so it’s approaching a year old. Google is soon to replace it with the Pixel 8a, with all indications that the reveal will be around 2-3 weeks away.

Our reviewer gave this phone a 4.5 star from a possible five and called it a “mid-range triumph”. That’s not going to change when the Pixel 8a arrives because Google will continue to provide multiple years of day one Android updates.

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph Pros Excellent camera for the price

Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a

Smart software

Some nice colour options Cons Middling battery life

Achingly slow charging

Given Google works really hard on the back end computational technology that improves photography, this is a phone that will continue to get better over time.

The capable camera has a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with super fast night sight technology.

There’s a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, built on OLED technology. There’s now wireless charging capabilities, IP67 water resistance and plenty of performance chops from the Google Tensor G2 processor.

Our reviewer concluded: “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”