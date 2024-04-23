Got a new phone? This is the SIM you need to pair it with

If you’re looking to pair your new phone with a hefty amount of data then look no further than this outrageous offer.

SIM-supplier Smarty has just unleashed its latest inflation-busting deal, letting you get a massive 50GB of data for just £8 a month. This deal is made possible as a limited time expansion of Smarty’s 16GB SIM, effectively getting you an additional 34GB a month for the first 15-months of your contract.

Unlike most data plans however, this Smarty SIM operates on a rolling monthly contract so if you want to cancel your SIM after the 15-months of extended data are up then you can do exactly that without incurring any issues.

That’s one heck of a bargain when you consider that the same amount of data elsewhere would more than likely pass the £15 mark, saving you a decent chunk of money in the long run.

To sweeten the deal even further, there are a handful of extra perks that make this Smarty SIM well worth the investment. In addition to your data, you get unlimited minutes and texts, as well as Wi-Fi calling capabilities where available.

The SIM also offers up 5G data for super fast connection speeds, and because Smarty uses Three’s expansive network for its data plans, you’d be hard pushed to find yourself in an area with absolutely no coverage.

When you’re looking to go abroad, it’s unlikely that you’ll face any issues there either as EU roaming up to 12GB is included. That’s more than enough to share photos and stories to social media without needing to worry about any additional costs.

There’s no definitive answer as to how long the offer is available for but if you’ve just upgraded to a new handset and you’re in need of a SIM card, it’s unlikely that you’ll find better value for money than what Smarty is offering here.