The MacBook Pro M3 is more affordable than ever

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Despite only being on the market for a couple of months, the latest MacBook Pro has taken a big tumble in price.

If you head on over to Amazon right now then you can grab the entry-level MacBook Pro M3 with a near £200 saving, bringing it down from £1699 to only £1499.98. According to price history tracker Keepa, that’s the lowest price that this particular MacBook has ever gone for on Amazon, making for one heck of a bargain.

Plus, there’s no chance that you’d ever see a discount this big for a brand new MacBook Pro via Apple’s official store so if you’re tempted to upgrade but don’t fancy paying full price then now’s your chance.

Nearly £200 off the MacBook Pro M3

Now’s your chance to get the entry-level MacBook Pro M3, with 521GB storage, 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU for its lowest price yet.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1699
  • Now £1499.98
View Deal

Apple’s MacBook range has gone from strength to strength since the company moved away from Intel chipsets and started using its own in-house silicon, and now the latest MacBook Pro shows just how far those improvements have come.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we have put the MacBook Air M3 to the test, with Editor Max Parker noting: “The M3 isn’t a huge jump over the already very capable M2. Instead, it offers more of a jump for those who have held onto an Intel Mac or who dived into the Apple Silicon ecosystem early with an M1 machine. The biggest benefits will be to those coming from an Intel machine though, both in terms of raw performance and battery life.”

MacBook Pro M3 Price History

Apple claims that you can get up to a massive 22-hours of use from a single charge on this MacBook Pro, and based on our experience with the incredibly efficient M3 chip, we’d be surprised if the laptop couldn’t meet those claims.

Within that longevity, the MacBook Pro can easily keep up with almost any photo and video editing requirements you may have, although there are better option out there if you’re looking to indulge in gaming on the go.

It almost goes without saying that the MacBook Pro is a great investment if you’re already subscribed to Apple’s ecosystem, thanks to seamless connectivity with the iPhone and iPad to make the process of sharing files between those devices a breeze.

The MacBook Pro M3 is already a formidable laptop in its category but when you can nab nearly £200 off the asking price, it’s an easy win for anyone looking to upgrade.



