This Steam Deck alternative is now massively reduced

The handheld PC gaming market is one of the hottest in tech right now and it’s no surprise with offers like this on the Asus ROG Ally console.

Very is selling the £599 device for just £494.10 when you use the code VTQBK at checkout. That’s over £100 off the current asking price for this powerful handheld.

This Steam Deck-beater is available at a great price The Asus ROG Ally PC gaming handheld is a power alternative to the Steam Deck with a better design. You can now grab it for £494.10 at Very with the code VTQBK. Very

Use code VTQBK

£494.10 View Deal

We’re big fans of the Asus ROG Ally, which arrived on the scene around this time last year, and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure.

It runs on Windows 11, and includes an Nvidia RDNA 3 CPU and a Ryzen Z1 Extreme GPU to do the heavy lifting. There’s a healthy 16GB of RAM, with 512GB of built in storage for all of your games and apps.

The 7-inch LCD touch display offers a full HD resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR. The 40Whr battery will last for four hours of gaming. Support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth is welcome too, for streaming and connecting accessories.

Our reviewer reckons this is a better option than the Steam Deck if you’re seeking a little more power. He reckons the ROG Ally will outperform its Valve-built rival by a 10-15fps margin. You can directly compare the Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck here.

Asus' gaming handheld now faces a more competitive market Pros More powerful than a Steam Deck

Streamlined and stylish design

Full HD screen is colourful and vibant

Windows 11 is user friendly Cons Expensive compared to competitors

Poor battery life

120Hz screen feels wasted here

Trusted Reviews’ deputy editor Ryan Jones appreciated that additional power, the streamlined and stylish design, the colourful and vibrant Full HD display and the user friendliness of Windows 11.

He did feel the high initial price of £699 was off-putting, but now it’s under £500 with this deal, the ROG Ally looks like an even better option. It’s a very competitive market but the ROG Ally is up there with the best of them when it comes to handheld PC gaming.

Ryan opined: “The Asus ROG Ally provides improvements upon the Steam Deck formula in most areas, with the more streamlined nature of Valve’s software being that devices main coup over the Asus. But, it offers a sleeker chassis, a more open operating system as well as faster gaming performance.”