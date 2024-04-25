The iPhone 12 Pro Max is now as affordable as the Pixel 7a

You can now buy a iPhone 12 Pro Max for around the same price as a Pixel 7a, which makes it extremely affordable.

GiffGaff is at it again, offering refurbished phones in as good as new condition for a ridiculously low price.

This time around it’s the turn of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s top dog from several years ago. You can now buy a ‘Like new’ handset for just £449.

Get a ‘Like new’ iPhone 12 Pro Max for just £449 You can now buy a ‘Like new’ refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max for just £449, which is a decidedly mid-range price. GiffGaff

‘Like new’ refurbished condition

Now £449 View Deal

When you consider that this was a £1,099 at launch, that’s quite the price drop. To provide a more modern context, it’s also the exact same price as the Google Pixel 7a, one of the better mid-range phones currently on the market.

Believe us when we say that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is anything but mid-range, even this far on from its launch. With a large, vibrant 6.7-inch OLED display, a capable A14 Bionic processor, stellar battery life, and a superb triple camera set-up, it still feels decidedly flagship.

Even the age factor doesn’t really come into it. That ‘Like new’ condition ensures that it’s nice and fresh, while Apple’s legendary software support means that the phone is still receiving all of the usual OS updates.

We awarded the iPhone 12 Pro Max 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “truly excellent”. “It offers excellent battery life, a marginally better camera than the smaller Pro, and a screen that’s a pleasure to use for watching, reading and playing,” we concluded.